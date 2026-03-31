Nalanda stampede: CM Nitish Kumar expresses grief, announces ex-gratia of Rs 6 lakh for kin of each victim

Patna, March 31 (IANS) After a deadly stampede in Bihar’s Nalanda district claimed eight lives and injured several others, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep grief and announced compensation for the victims.

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The state government will provide Rs 6 lakh each to the families of the deceased -- Rs 4 lakh from the Disaster Relief Fund and Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Bihar Water Resource Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said the government has taken the matter seriously and that the Chief Minister is continuously monitoring the situation.

He assured that all injured persons are being provided proper medical care at the government’s expense.

Describing the tragedy as “heart-wrenching”, the minister said relief and rescue operations were launched immediately and that officials have been directed to ensure all necessary assistance to the victims and their families.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha also expressed sorrow over the incident, calling it deeply painful. He extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery for the injured, assuring that the government stands firmly with those affected.

The incident occurred at the ancient Sheetla Mata Temple in Maghra village under the Deepnagar police station area, where a large number of devotees had gathered on the occasion of Sheetlashtami during the holy month of Chaitra.

Amid the large crowd, panic suddenly broke out, triggering a stampede.

According to reports, at least eight people, including seven women, lost their lives, while dozens of others sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals. Some reports have indicated the toll could be higher, and officials are verifying the exact number.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the heavy crowd and lack of space inside the temple premises led to sudden chaos, resulting in the stampede.

Rescue teams and local administration rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospitals.

Relief and rescue operations are currently underway, while authorities are expected to investigate the exact cause of the stampede and assess whether adequate crowd management measures were in place.

--IANS

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