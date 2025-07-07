Nagaland: Three dead, flight ops suspended due to floods

Kohima, July 7 (IANS) At least three people, including a woman, died due to electrocution, flight operations were suspended, and vehicular movement was disrupted due to the floods triggered by incessant rains in Nagaland, officials said on Monday.

A Disaster Management official said that three persons were electrocuted to death in their homes in Dimapur, where chest-deep flood waters entered residential areas.

He said that an unfortunate incident of electrocution claimed three lives, two in Kuda village and one in Police Colony. According to the official flight operations at Dimapur Airport were completely suspended after heavy rain inundated the runway and parking areas.

The Dimapur Airport is Nagaland’s lone airport. Several flights were cancelled, and passengers were advised to remain in touch with the airliner authority for the update.

Landslides in multiple places triggered by heavy rain have blocked the vital National Highway 29. The four-lane crucial highway connects Nagaland’s commercial city, Dimapur, with the capital city, Kohima.

Disaster Management officials said Dimapur, Kohima and Niuland were the most affected districts as the flood waters submerged bridges and caused extensive damage to homes, fisheries, and paddy fields, raising fears of food insecurity.

District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Dimapur said that three relief camps have been established at BSNL quarters in Walford, S.M. colony, and Namgalong colony.

The District Administration, in collaboration with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), initiated full-scale rescue operations.

The operation targeted the worst-affected areas such as Mount View Colony, Purana Bazaar ‘B’, Kuda village, Namgalong, Vihume, Aoyimti, Police Colony, Ekhyo Yan, Walford (Central), Netaji Colony, and Phom Colony.

The SDRF deployed one rescue boat and 25 personnel, including trained divers, to evacuate residents stranded in flooded homes and streets.

Around 900 people, including children, the elderly, the sick, special needs individuals, and infants, have been safely rescued and relocated to the three designated relief camps.

As monsoon rain continues to batter the region, state authorities and disaster management agencies are on high alert, with citizens urged to avoid flood-prone zones and remain vigilant.

Several district administrations have notified that due to the mudslide and road subsidence at several locations along the National Highway and other highways, the movement of heavy and medium vehicles has been restricted with immediate effect until clearance and restoration work is completed.

