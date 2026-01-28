Nagaland-Japan Connect a strategic economic initiative: Deputy CM Zeliang

Kohima, Jan 28 (IANS) Highlighting its long-term economic significance, Nagaland’s Deputy Chief Minister T. R. Zeliang on Wednesday said that the Nagaland-Japan Connect is a strategic economic intervention designed to enhance bilateral cooperation, promote investments, and accelerate the state’s growth trajectory.

Read More

Delivering the keynote address at the ‘Nagaland–Japan Connect 2026’ at the Integrated Business Hub and Innovation Centre (IBHIC) in Dimapur, the Deputy Chief Minister described Nagaland–Japan Connect as a strategic economic intervention.

“Human capital is economic policy. By investing in language, skills, and international exposure, we are creating long-term returns through employment, remittances, and institutional capacity,” he said.

Zeliang said that this partnership is built on mutual trust and a shared vision for the future and recalled the long-standing engagement between Nagaland and Japan since 2014. The Nagaland government, through the Investment and Development Authority (IDAN), organised this meet at the state’s main commercial hub, Dimapur.

Officials said that this event marked a major milestone in the state government's global engagement strategy, positioning human capital development, international mobility, and people-to-people partnerships at the centre of the state’s economic vision.

The initiative brought together state government representatives, Japanese prefectural officials from Kochi, industry partners, academic institutions, and youth to create structured pathways for overseas employment, skill enhancement, and long-term institutional cooperation with Japan.

Chairing the programme, IDAN official I. Changsang emphasised the long-term vision of the initiative, stating that “Nagaland–Japan Connect is not a one-time engagement, but a structured platform to prepare our youth for global workplaces while building enduring institutional partnerships with Japan.”

Addressing the meeting, Abu Metha, Advisor to the Chief Minister and Chairman, IDAN, highlighted that the initiative reflects Nagaland’s evolving global outlook. “Dreams are meant to be realised through hard work, enabling youth to achieve success and excellence,” he said, while urging the youth to gain knowledge and experience, bring back good practices, and contribute to Nagaland, with assurance that the Government will continue to support them.

Hekani Jakhalu, Minister for Industries and Commerce, in her special address, highlighted the importance of youth stepping beyond traditional boundaries.

“With more than 10 lakh job seekers, the challenge before us is to create sustainable livelihoods. This initiative is about expanding horizons and enabling our youth to compete globally. Japan choosing Nagaland reflects the credibility and commitment of our people and our Government,” she remarked, adding that the programme marks “a beginning, not an end.”

Representing Kochi Prefecture, Japan, Kunitoshi Hojo emphasised the growing demand for skilled youth from Nagaland. “Japan is facing a rapidly ageing population, and Kochi Prefecture is actively seeking motivated and disciplined young workers. From zero workers from Nagaland just two years ago, we now have 19, and we expect many more success stories to follow,” he said, reaffirming Kochi’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Nagaland.

--IANS

sc/uk