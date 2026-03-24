Nagaland Guv meets PM Modi, reaffirms commitment to state’s development ​

New Delhi/Kohima, March 24 (IANS) Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on Tuesday separately met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, where he discussed various matters concerning the state, officials said. ​

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According to a Lok Bhavan official in Kohima, the Governor also held meetings with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, during which he exchanged views on key issues. ​

The official noted that these were Yadav’s first courtesy calls on the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister, and Lok Sabha Speaker after assuming office as the Governor of Nagaland. ​

“During the meetings, the Governor conveyed his gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to the development, peace, and progress of Nagaland,” the Lok Bhavan official said. ​

After taking oath as the 23rd Governor of Nagaland on March 13, Yadav has been actively visiting various parts of the mountainous state and interacting with people from diverse communities. ​

Earlier, addressing the people of Nagaland, the newly appointed Governor highlighted that the Northeastern region has witnessed renewed focus and increased investment in recent years, particularly in connectivity, infrastructure, and economic development. ​

He emphasised that various government initiatives are expanding opportunities and integrating the region more closely into the national growth trajectory, while preserving its unique identity and traditions. ​

Yadav noted that Nagaland has been making steady progress across multiple sectors, including infrastructure, education, agriculture, tourism, digital connectivity, and entrepreneurship. ​

“These developments are creating new possibilities for economic growth and improving the quality of life for the people,” he had said. ​

The Governor also lauded the youth of Nagaland for their accomplishments in fields such as education, sports, arts, entrepreneurship, and public service. ​

“I am particularly encouraged by the energy and talent of the youth of Nagaland. Their achievements reflect the creativity, determination, and potential of the younger generation,” he added. ​

Seventy-three-year-old Yadav began his public life with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in 1969 and later became active in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in 1971. ​

He went on to serve as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bihar unit from 1998 to 2003 and held several key portfolios in the Bihar government. ​

In February 2024, Yadav was elected as the 17th Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. A senior BJP leader from Bihar, his appointment as the Governor of Nagaland is widely seen as recognition of his long and distinguished political career. ​

A former Bihar minister, Yadav, has been elected seven times as an MLA from the Patna Sahib constituency, formerly known as the Patna Paschim Assembly seat, representing the BJP. ​

--IANS

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