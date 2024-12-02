My doors are open for farmers 24/7 VP Dhankhar urges protesting farmers to resolve issues through dialogue

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar voiced his commitment to resolving farmers' issues and urged them to take an open and collaborative approach to address their grievances through discussion and dialogue.

Speaking at a function marking the 138th birth anniversary of Raja Mahendra Pratap on Sunday, Vice President Dhankhar reminded the gathering that India's strength lies in its rural roots and its farmers, who are the bedrock of the nation's development.

Dhankhar urged farmers to resolve their issues through constructive dialogue rather than confrontation and emphasized the importance of mutual understanding, stressing that their struggles reflect the larger aspirations of a prosperous India.

In his address on Sunday, marking the 138th birth anniversary of Raja Mahendra Pratap, he said, "We must remember that we don't fight with our own, we don't deceive our own. Deception is for the enemy, while our own are to be embraced. How can one sleep peacefully when farmers' issues are not being resolved swiftly?"

Dhankhar also commended Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan for already engaging in discussions to address farmers' concerns. He reassured the farmers that the government is actively working on solutions, but urged them to engage in constructive dialogue for a faster resolution.

"We need to think openly and engage in open discussions because this country belongs to all of us," Dhankhar stated, calling for an end to confrontational attitudes and advocating for diplomacy and mutual respect.

Terming an irretrievable and confrontational stance as poor diplomacy, he emphasized, "We need to think openly and engage in open discussions because this country belongs to us. It is deeply influenced by its rural roots, and I believe that wherever my farmer brothers are and whichever protest they may be part of, my words will reach them, and they will pay attention. I am confident that a convergence of positive energy will lead to the swiftest resolution of farmers' issues."

"We need to reflect. What's done is done, but the path forward must be the right one. The foundation of a developed India is laid on the land of farmers. The road to a developed India passes through the farmland. The resolution of farmers' issues must happen at a rapid pace," said the Vice President.

Addressing the emotional distress farmers often face, Dhankhar noted that when farmers suffer, it is a blot on the nation's pride and honor. He highlighted the importance of voicing concerns rather than letting them fester and create further distress.

"When farmers are distressed, it casts a blot on the pride and honor of the nation. This often happens because we keep concerns close to our hearts without expressing them. On this auspicious day, I pledge that my doors will remain open 24 hours a day to resolve the problems of farmers," he said.

In his closing remarks, Dhankhar pledged, "My doors will remain open 24 hours a day to resolve the problems of farmers." He called for a collective effort to ensure that the issues of India's farmers are addressed swiftly and with the dignity they deserve, reinforcing that their wellbeing is essential for the country's growth.

The Vice President's appeal for unity and dialogue comes at a time when farmers across various regions have been protesting for their demands.

Meanwhile, a 3-tier security plan has been put into effect and security forces have been deployed in parts of Noida-Delhi ahead of the farmers 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, said an official on Monday.

According to the Shivhari Meena, Addl. Commissioner Of Police Noida, " We are in constant talks with farmers regarding the 'Delhi Chalo' march. Yesterday also we spoke to them for 3 hours. We have also prepared a 3-tier security plan. Around 5,000 Police personnel are conducting checking at various locations. We have also issued traffic advisory, around 1000 PSC personnel have also been deployed, there are arrangements of water cannons."

Police say they are constantly communicating with the farmers, and also seeing to the traffic management.

A traffic advisory has also been issued so that security arrangements are maintained. Around 5,000 police officials and 1,000 PSC workers have been deployed, and water cannon, TGS squad, fire squad and others have been deployed for emergency and traffic management.

Earlier this morning, Noida Police, expecting disruptions from a farmers' protest march heading towards Delhi beefed up security and conducted vehicle inspections after issuing comprehensive traffic advisories.

The protest, organized by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) along with other farmer groups, is being held to demand compensation and benefits related to agricultural reforms, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The Chilla Border in Noida showed long queues of vehicles stuck in traffic. The traffic congestion came after police held security checks on roads ahead of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march.

The Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP), along with Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other farmer organizations earlier announced that they will be marching towards Delhi on Monday to demand compensation and benefits under the new agricultural laws.

The first group, led by BKP leader Sukhbir Khalifa, will begin their march from under the Maha Maya flyover in Noida at noon on December 2."We are ready for our march towards Delhi. Tomorrow, on December 2, we will start our march towards Delhi from under the Maha Maya flyover (In Noida).

At noon, all of us will reach there and demand our compensation and benefits as per the new laws," BKP leader Sukhbir Khalifa told ANI on Sunday.

The Delhi-Noida Police are also conducting stringent checks at all borders, with barriers set up to monitor the flow of traffic. To prevent bottlenecks and ensure safety, traffic diversions and restrictions have been put in place.

Earlier in October, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandhair had informed that the farmers sitting in protest at the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border) would march towards Delhi on December 6 to press their demands including a guarantee for Minimum Support Price. (ANI)