Must transform Marathi for future generations: Maha CM

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday expressed the resolve to transform the elite (Abhijat) Marathi language into a language of knowledge and carry this rich heritage to the next generation.

“This is necessary as history shows that languages recognised as languages of knowledge (Jnanbhasha) are the ones that continue to flow forward in the world. A language that drives trade and provides employment awakens a sense of progress,” he said while speaking at the special program organised at the Central Hall of Vidhan Bhavan to mark Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din.

Fadnavis noted that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj created a dictionary during his era to purify the Marathi language. At that time, administrative Marathi was heavily influenced by Persian and Arabic.

“Maharaj took on the task of purifying the language, and the pride of the Marathi language truly begins with him,” he claimed.

He added that ancient scriptures show just how elite our language has been since its inception.

He further mentioned that the proceedings in Maharashtra’s legislature are a source of literary creation, providing themes for many films and plays.

Fadnavis also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting 'Abhijat' (Classical) status to Marathi, providing it with royal patronage.

He urged everyone to ensure that Marathi literature and folk arts reach as many people as possible.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde credited PM Modi for the Classical status of Marathi, which will significantly aid its prosperity. He urged the use of Marathi in all professional fields and called for its flag to fly across the seven seas.

Deputy Chief Sunetra Pawar urged the maximum use of Marathi on digital platforms in this age of technology. She stated that using Marathi on digital media would help carry the rich heritage to the next generation more effectively.

She mentioned that Rs 5 crore has been allocated for the proposed Maharashtra Bhavan in London to serve as a cultural hub.

She said that, additionally, grants for public libraries have been increased to promote the language.

She noted that the Classical status is a moment of great joy and will be crucial in making Marathi a language of "earning and livelihood.”

Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar expressed confidence that if Marathi is to be enriched and moved forward, technology and research must happen in the language.

“Only then will Marathi truly become a language of knowledge. Marathi is one of the 22 official languages of India and stands 3rd in terms of population in the country and 10th in the world,” he said.

He emphasised that it is the collective responsibility of everyone to preserve this rich heritage for the next generation.

