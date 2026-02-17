Mumbai will become gateway for global capital: Maha CM ​

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that Mumbai will become the gateway to global capital in the coming years, adding that Mumbai and Maharashtra will play an important role in creating global economic stability.

He expressed his belief that only a trustworthy partnership will be successful in a multipolar world. ​

He was speaking in his inaugural address at the three-day Global Economic Cooperation Conference.​

“In the new phase of globalisation, the concept of ' trusted globalisation ' is coming forward, and the strategic importance of Maharashtra is being highlighted. Maharashtra contributes 14-15 per cent to India's GDP. Maharashtra is at the forefront of foreign investment. Maharashtra accounts for 20 per cent of the country's industrial production and more than 60 per cent of container traffic from western ports,” said the Chief Minister.​

The Chief Minister said that economic sovereignty does not mean self-reliance, but a balanced combination of diversified trade, production capacity, energy security, and technological capability. Strategic autonomy and cooperative participation. This is the approach Maharashtra adopts. ​

“The future global order will be corridor-based; Maharashtra in the future will play an important role. Economic flexibility will be effective. Mumbai will be at the forefront in transparency, regulation, and comprehensiveness,” he noted.​

He further remarked, “Mumbai is a city with a tradition of maritime trade, entrepreneurship, and global engagement. From here, we will build a stable, inclusive, and strategically viable economic system. A multipolar world is not a threat; it is an opportunity if properly designed. And Maharashtra is ready to design that opportunity.”​

According to the Chief Minister, the combination of artificial intelligence, data governance, the semiconductor supply chain, and skilled human resources will determine the power of the future. Maharashtra is setting up AI parks, data centre clusters, and skill universities. Also, climate change has now become not just an environmental issue but a geopolitical one. ​

He added that Maharashtra is investing heavily in green hydrogen, solar and wind energy, green mobility, and sustainable urban infrastructure.​

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Mumbai is the financial capital of India. From the Road to the Suez Canal, from the Atlantic trade routes to the Pacific supply chain – connectivity is the source of strength. Today, the Indo-Pacific maritime framework and newly created supply chains are emerging.

​“Maharashtra is centrally located in the western maritime belt with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Navi Mumbai International Airport, and the proposed Vadhavan Port. Mumbai is poised to become the western base of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC),” he commented.

​He said that Mumbai is taking historic trade relations to new heights while enhancing partnerships with Africa, the Gulf, and Asia.​

