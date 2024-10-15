Mumbai Police detains two more people in murder case of Baba Siddique

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday detained two more people from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the murder of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Baba Siddique.

As per information from officials, one of the detained, identified as Harishkumar Balakram (23) worked at a scrap shop in Pune and had supplied money and other logistics to the two ccused Dharmraj and Shivprasad Gautam also used to work at the same scrap shop.

Harish had brought new mobile phones for the other two accused a few days before committing the crime of which he was a part, the officials further revealed. Further investigation is underway.

On October 14, the Esplanade court had sent Pravin Lonkar, the third accused in the case to police custody till October 21. He was produced before Esplanade Court after a medical checkup. He was arrested on October 13 from Pune.

NCP leader Baba Siddique was murdered after being shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds before being rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night.

According to officials, Pravin Lonkar (28), is the brother of Shubham Lonkar, who is also implicated in the conspiracy.

Meanwhile, the ossification test of Dharmaraj Kashyap, an accused in the murder case of NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique, was conducted by Mumbai police, and it was confirmed that he is not a minor, officials said. An ossification test is a medical procedure that estimates a person's age by analyzing the degree of bone fusion and is commonly used for age determination.

According to Mumbai Police, the accused were given a contract to kill both Zeeshan and Baba Siddiqui.The accused claimed during interrogation that both Zeeshan and Baba Siddiqui were on the target and they were ordered to fire on anyone they found. Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of Baba Siddiqui had received threats a few days before the incident took place.

—ANI