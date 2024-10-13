Mumbai: One accused in Baba Siddique firing case sent to custody till October 21

Mumbai: A court in Mumbai sent Gurmail Singh, accused in the Baba Siddique firing case to Mumbai Crime Branch custody till 21 October on Sunday.

Mumbai police earlier today presented the two accused in the Baba Siddique firing case, Gurmail Singh and Dharmraj Singh Kashyap in Mumbai's Esplanade Court. Esplanade court has also directed to present the second accused again after conducting his ossification test.

Notably, an ossification test is a medical procedure that estimates a person's age by analyzing the degree of fusion of their bones. It's a popular method for determining age.

Speaking to ANI, the lawyer of the accused Siddharth Agarwal said, "The police produced the accused today. We objected to it and gave whatever grounds we could give to the court... The court considered all those grounds and one accused has been given custody till October 21. And the second accused will be produced again after an ossification test... The police asked for 14 days custody but the court has given a custody of 7 days... If the court thinks further investigation is necessary, it may grant further custody..."

Meanwhile, Mumbai police said that the another accused has been identified in connection with the case. The name of the accused is Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar.

Former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest before being brought to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed on Saturday night.

Following the incident, Mumbai police apprehended two accused Gurmail Singh, a native of Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the case.

According to the police, the two accused were in Mumbai and were keeping a close eye on Siddique.

The death of Baba Siddique has caused a political storm in Maharashtra.

Congress leader and LoP Maharashtra Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar questioned the law and order situation in Mumbai and asked if Maharashtra going in the direction of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in terms of crime over the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

Wadettiwar also sought resignation from Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis asking him to take responsibility for the incident.

"The shooters have been arrested, Police are investigating but today Mumbai, in public places, such gangsters and criminals are coming and opening fire...If a ruling party's leader can be shot dead, then the safety of common people has become a big question in Mumbai...is Mumbai again becoming a crime hub?...is Maharashtra going in the direction of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, this fear is haunting us now...Home Minister should have resigned by now...the way the crime rates have increased in Maharashtra, he should take responsibility," said Vijay Wadettiwar.

After being shot, Baba Siddique was admitted around 9.30 pm on Saturday and, despite extensive resuscitative efforts, succumbed to his injuries shortly. Dr Jalil Parkar, a physician at Lilavati Hospital, said, "Around 9.30 pm, Baba Siddique was brought here. When he arrived in the emergency room, his pulse and blood pressure were unrecordable, and the ECG showed a flat line. We shifted him to the ICU."

—ANI