Mumbai Metro pillar collapse: CM Fadnavis announces Rs 5 lakh assistance for deceased's kin

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Saturday, expressed distress over the under-construction metro pillar collapse in Mumbai's Mulund area and announced Rs 5 lakh assistance to the kin of the deceased.

He also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

"One person lost his life, and at least four others were injured after a section of a parapet wall from an elevated Metro rail bridge collapsed onto LBS Road in Mumbai's Mulund (West), crashing onto a passing auto-rickshaw and a car," officials said.

In a statement, the CM Fadnavis's Office said, "In the Mulund area of Mumbai, a slab from the metro construction collapsed, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to several others. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed grief over this incident and has ordered an inquiry into the matter."

"The state government will provide financial assistance of 5 lakh rupees to the deceased's heirs, and the cost of treatment for the injured will be borne by the state government. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured," it added.

According to authorities, the incident occurred when a portion of the parapet wall, measuring nearly 6x4 feet, fell from the elevated structure onto vehicles moving below.

The sudden collapse led to panic in the area and prompted an immediate response from emergency services.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said that all necessary medical assistance is being provided to those injured in the incident.

Officials confirmed that members of the Metro project team have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and site-securing operations in close coordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and disaster management authorities.

The BMC's disaster control wing confirmed the dimensions of the fallen parapet section and said rescue and clearance operations were carried out promptly.

Officials identified the deceased as Ramdhan Yadav.

Among the injured, Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav, 45, has been admitted to the intensive care unit and remains in a critical condition.

The other two injured persons, Mahendra Pratap Yadav, 52, and Deepa Ruhiya, 40, are reported to be stable.

Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the fourth injured individual.

The MMRDA announced that a formal enquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse and to examine construction safety protocols as well as structural stability measures at the site.

"The Metro project team is at the site and is working on relief operations and securing the site in close coordination with BMC and disaster management authorities," the MMRDA said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, Congress MP and Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad raised sharp questions over the incident, taking to social media platform X to express concern about public safety.

"Have Mumbaikars' lives become so cheap?... Does the government and the MMRDA administration have anything to do with this?" she asked.

"They're merely acting as infra managers and doing PR and marketing, but what's the point of Mumbaikars' lives hanging in the balance? When the Metro project was underway, why were safety rules only on paper? When work was being carried out on a busy road, why weren't there adequate safety measures for the traffic passing underneath?" she said.

"In the name of showing that the Metro is progressing quickly, is its quality and technical safety being ignored? Who is responsible? Every time such incidents occur, there's only the drama of an 'investigation'. Who will take responsibility? We need development, but not one that endangers the lives of Mumbaikars," Gaikwad added.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

