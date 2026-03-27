Multi-cornered contest set for crucial April 12 tribal body elections in Tripura

Agartala, March 27 (IANS) A multi-cornered contest is on the cards for the crucial April 12 elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), widely regarded as the state's second most important constitutional body after the Assembly.

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The tribal autonomous council comprises 28 elected members, along with two nominated by the state government. It administers nearly two-thirds of Tripura’s 10,491 sq km geographical area and is home to over 12.16 lakh people, around 84 per cent of whom belong to indigenous tribal communities.

Three national parties -- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the CPI(M)-led Left Front, and Congress -- along with two regional parties, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) and the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), besides independents, have collectively fielded 180 candidates across the 28 seats.

The final electoral scenario will become clear after the withdrawal of nominations on March 28.

Notably, the BJP and its two tribal-based allies -- TMP and IPFT -- are contesting separately after failing to forge an alliance for the TTAADC polls. The BJP, Left parties, and TMP have fielded candidates in all 28 seats, while Congress is contesting 27 seats and the IPFT 24.

Additionally, 36 Independent candidates are in the fray.

TMP founder and party supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma recently held a series of inconclusive meetings with the BJP's central leaders in New Delhi.

Earlier this week, Debbarma firmly ruled out any alliance with the BJP, stating that there would be no electoral understanding without visible progress on the tripartite accord signed on March 2, 2024.

In a video message, the former royal scion emphasised that “assurances without implementation” of the accord were unacceptable, making it clear that commitments must translate into concrete action.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who has addressed more than a dozen election rallies across the state, expressed strong confidence that the BJP would form the government in the TTAADC.

Highlighting growing public support, he said the trust and faith of the Janajati (tribal) communities remain a key strength for the party in the council areas. He described the BJP as a reliable choice for ensuring holistic development and improving the quality of life in the region.

IPFT President Prem Kumar Reang said his party and the BJP did not hold any consultations on jointly contesting the TTAADC elections. The BJP leaders expressed displeasure after the IPFT unilaterally fielded its candidates.

The TMP has two ministers, while the IPFT has one minister in the 12-member Tripura Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Since 2021, the Tipra Motha Party has governed the strategically important TTAADC. In the 2021 council elections, the BJP contested 11 seats and won nine, while a BJP-backed Independent candidate also secured victory and later joined the TMP. However, the TMP emerged as the dominant force, winning 18 seats and wresting control of the council from the CPI(M)-led Left Front.

Ahead of the elections, major political players, including the BJP, its allies IPFT and TMP, and opposition parties such as the CPI(M)-led Left Front and Congress, have intensified efforts to consolidate support among tribal voters. Tribals constitute nearly one-third of Tripura’s 4.2 million population and continue to play a decisive role in shaping the state’s political landscape.

--IANS

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