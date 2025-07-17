Mukund Purohit on PM Modi’s Viksit Bharat: A vision rooted in ideas of citizens

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) By any measure, Mukund Purohit -- an Indo-Canadian entrepreneur and global trade advisor -- embodies the spirit of bilateral innovation. In his conversations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Purohit says they often shared a belief that India’s future lies not only in policy but in the power of ideas -- millions of them.

In reflections shared on 'Modi Story', Purohit recalled the Prime Minister’s recurring message during their meetings, whether at Vibrant Gujarat or other global forums: “Let’s begin with Gujarat. If even 55 million Gujaratis dared to dream daily -- dreams of innovation and action -- multiply that across 365 days, and you’re not looking at fantasy. You’re looking at a revolution.”

This grassroots philosophy forms the foundation of Viksit Bharat, a national mission to build a fully developed India by 2047.

According to Purohit, Prime Minister Modi envisioned a country where 250 million youth dedicate just one hour each day to thinking for the nation.

“That’s not just time,” Purohit adds and shares PM Modi’s vision that one hour becomes billions of hours annually -- and each hour births ideas capable of transforming lives.

Purohit further says, India with a population of 1.4 billion, even if one-fourth of citizens committed one to two hours daily to civic, creative, or entrepreneurial thought, the result would be unprecedented.

Today, thousands of startups are blooming across Indian cities. Incubators and government initiatives are empowering founders.

Job creators are emerging from dorm rooms, tea stalls, and rural labs -- many destined to become major business leaders, Purohit elaborate upon PM Modi’s vision.

Purohit explains that PM Modi’s vision includes youth engaging on social platforms with empathy and originality, abandoning blame culture in favor of constructive action.

“No administrative push is needed when ideas come from within,” he said. This is self-propelled change.

For Purohit, PM Modi’s vision is not rooted in political ambition but in the awakening of a national identity that is bold, imaginative, and unyielding.

Viksit Bharat is the architecture of that identity -- a blueprint where dreams become startups, thoughts evolve into policy, and civic responsibility becomes innovation.

PM Modi’s belief is simple: India doesn’t need to wait for development to trickle down. It can rise from within -- powered not by funding alone, but by vision, collective intellect, and a refusal to remain idle. Viksit Bharat is not a slogan. It is India’s collective heartbeat.

That, Purohit says, is the message Prime Minister Modi wants to share through TheModiStory.

Beyond India’s borders, Purohit continues to be an influential force. He is Co-Chair of Canadian Friends of India and has received prestigious honors including the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal and the Canada-India Friendship Medal for his contributions to bilateral relations.

