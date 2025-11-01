MP unveils Viksit @2047 vision with promise to create 200,000 jobs in 3 years

Bhopal, Nov 1 (IANS) On the state’s 70th Foundation Day, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched the Viksit Madhya Pradesh @2047 Vision Document, pledging 200,000 government jobs within three years and unveiling a blueprint to transform the state into a powerhouse of industry, agriculture, and innovation by the centenary of India’s Independence.

Addressing the “Abhyuday Madhya Pradesh” ceremony at Ravindra Bhavan, Yadav declared 2025 the Year of Investment and Employment.

“Strategic initiatives have secured proposals exceeding Rs 30 lakh crore, with Rs 8.44 lakh crore approved - poised to create over 600,000 jobs,” he announced.

In the past two years alone, investments of Rs 23,853 crore have generated 825,000 positions, while 60,000 government vacancies have been filled.

The Vision Document - crafted through statewide consultations involving every district and panchayat, with NITI Aayog’s guidance - rests on three pillars: happiness, prosperity, and culture.

It aligns seamlessly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat @2047 ambition, emphasising public participation as the bedrock of progress.

Key initiatives include the Pradhan Mantri MITRA Park, a forthcoming Rail Coach Factory in Umariya village (Raisen), and tourism and medical education projects under public-private partnerships.

An air ambulance service now ensures swift medical access in remote areas. Agriculture, the state’s economic spine, will benefit from river-linking projects expanding irrigation, solar pumps empowering farmers with self-generated power, and near-complete digital land registries (97 per cent—the nation’s highest).

Infrastructure soared with the signing of the Ujjain Airport development agreement in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, making it the fourth new airport in two years after Rewa, Satna, and Datia. Madhya Pradesh now boasts nine airports. Flight contracts for Rewa–New Delhi and Rewa–Indore were handed over, alongside the PM Shri Helicopter Tourism Service spanning three sectors.

Digital governance took centre stage with the launch of the MP e-Seva Portal—offering 500 services instantly, with 1,750 more to follow—and Invest MP 3.0, streamlining industrial approvals.

The “Wash on Wheels” mobile app connects sanitation services via technology, while three AI-driven cities will anchor the expanding services sector.

Wildlife conservation thrives with two new tiger reserves, a cheetah sanctuary, and plans to bolster wild buffalo and rhino populations, fuelling eco-tourism and forest-adjacent livelihoods. The newly notified Omkareshwar Sanctuary spans Khandwa and Dewas.

Union Minister Naidu hailed Yadav as an exemplar of public service, noting Madhya Pradesh’s fusion of tradition (“Om”) and technology (“AI”).

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain underscored the document’s grassroots origins.

--IANS

sktr/dan