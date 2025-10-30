MP to harness drone tech as catalyst for growth, innovation: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Oct 30 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said that the state government has rolled out a new drone policy, underscoring the importance of keeping pace with global advancements in technology.

He said drones are revolutionising multiple sectors -- from agriculture and security to disaster management and celebrations -- bringing efficiency and innovation to everyday life.

“Drones are assisting farmers in agricultural activities, making pesticide spraying easier and more effective. They are also playing crucial roles in national security operations and even in social events such as weddings,” the Chief Minister said.

“Whether it’s disaster management or police surveillance, drones have brought unprecedented transformation. The state government is committed to leveraging drone technology as a powerful medium for development, innovation, and self-reliance,” he added.

Yadav made these remarks while inaugurating the Drone Technology Workshop and Expo 2025 at Vigyan Bhavan in Bhopal.

He visited the exhibition and interacted with representatives from academic institutions, startups, and industries, who showcased a wide range of drone applications spanning education, industry, and agriculture.

The Chief Minister said the objective of the workshop and expo was to enhance understanding, encourage practical applications, and strengthen capacity-building in drone technology across Madhya Pradesh.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has demonstrated remarkable technological prowess in the drone sector, even in challenging security situations,” Yadav said.

Highlighting India’s growing strength in indigenous technology, he noted that Indian scientists are innovating drones with voice command control features, and the world witnessed the nation’s drone capabilities during Operation Sindoor.

Drone technology is rapidly transforming multiple sectors in India, emerging as a key driver of efficiency, innovation, and safety. From agriculture and infrastructure to disaster management and law enforcement, drones are being increasingly adopted for their precision and versatility.

In agriculture, drones enable farmers to monitor crop health, map fields, and spray pesticides with greater accuracy and minimal wastage, thereby boosting productivity and reducing labour costs. In disaster management, drones provide real-time aerial visuals for rescue operations, damage assessment, and delivery of relief supplies in hard-to-reach areas.

Law enforcement and security agencies are using drones for surveillance, crowd control, and border monitoring, enhancing situational awareness and operational response. Drones are also proving invaluable in infrastructure development, helping in land surveys, construction monitoring, and inspection of power lines and pipelines.

The technology is equally making inroads into healthcare logistics, environmental monitoring, and even event management.

