MP: Rewarded female Maoist surrenders, hands over INSAS rifle

Bhopal/Balaghat, Nov 2 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough for security forces combating Maoist insurgency, a rewarded female Maoist named Sunita surrendered before police authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, officials said on Sunday.

The surrender took place at the Chauriya Camp of the Pitkona police outpost under Lanji police station, marking a major success in the region's ongoing anti-Maoist operations across various states.

She surrendered on Saturday evening.

Sunita, aged 22, hails from the Veerman Indravati area of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.

She laid down arms and handed over an INSAS rifle along with three magazines to the police, Rakesh Kumar Pandro, Balaghat Additional Superintendent of Police, Anti-Maoist operation, told IANS.

Her surrender is being seen as a strategic blow to the Maoist organisation, given her deep involvement and operational role within the group.

According to the senior official, Sunita had joined the Maoist ranks in 2022.

She underwent rigorous six-month training in the Maad region, after which she was appointed as a personal security guard to Central Committee member Ramder, a notorious figure in the Maoist hierarchy.

Her association with Ramder placed her in the inner circle of the organisation's leadership, and she remained active in the Indravati and Maad regions before moving to the Darreksa area of the Maoist Communist Centre zone with an 11-member team.

Sunita held the rank of ACM (Area Committee Member), a position of considerable influence within the Maoist structure.

In this role, she was responsible for recruiting new members from rural areas, disseminating propaganda material, and keeping tabs on police movements.

Her surrender, therefore, not only deprives the Maoists of a trained cadre but also disrupts their recruitment and surveillance operations in the region.

Police officials believe that Sunita's decision to surrender reflects growing disillusionment among lower-rung Maoist members and the effectiveness of outreach and rehabilitation efforts.

Her surrender is expected to encourage others to follow suit, especially those who have been coerced into joining the movement.

The Balaghat police have assured that Sunita will be provided assistance under the state's surrender and rehabilitation policy.

Her cooperation is also likely to aid intelligence efforts aimed at dismantling Maoist networks operating across the border regions of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

With this development, security forces have not only neutralised a key operative but also sent a strong message to the Maoist establishment about the tightening grip of law enforcement in Maoist-affected zones.

