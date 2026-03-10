MP: Police recover bodies of married couple in Indore

Indore, March 10 (IANS) Police have recovered the bodies of a married couple from their home in the Nandpura area under the Pardeshipura police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Tuesday and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Upon receiving the information, police arrived at the scene, took both bodies into custody, and sent them for post-mortem. Initial reports suggest financial hardship as the reason, but the police are investigating the matter.

The deceased have been identified as Eknath Wagh (43) and his wife Rohini (40). They were living in a rented flat with their two young children, Mohit (13) and Mayank (16).

According to police, Eknath’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan, while his wife’s body was lying unconscious on the bed in another room of their rented flat.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Amrendra Singh said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem to Indore district hospital, and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

A police officer said that the exact cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem is done. However, he did not rule out the possibility that Eknath might have killed his wife and then ended his life by hanging from the ceiling fan.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the couple had some dispute, and they often indulged in verbal exchanges. It appears that husband (Eknath) smothered his wife (Rohini) to death and then ended his life by suicide. But what exactly caused the death of the couple would be known after the post-mortem is done,” Singh told IANS.

During the investigation, police learnt that previously Eknath was working as a motor mechanic in a nearby shop, but he left the job a few months ago and became actively involved in the stock market.

Singh also said that Eknath had sent both his sons, Mohit and Mayank, out to get milk from a nearby grocery shop. When the children returned home about 20 minutes later, they found their father hanging from a noose, while their mother was lying unconscious with a cloth stuffed in her mouth.

Shocked at the condition of their parents, the children alerted some neighbours, who subsequently informed the local police.

ADCP Amrendra Singh said that family members, including both sons and relatives, are being questioned to gather accurate information about the cause of the dispute.

