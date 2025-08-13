MP: Police confident of tracing missing woman soon

Bhopal, Aug 13 (IANS) On the sixth day since her disappearance, there is still no trace of Archana Tiwari, the 28-year-old civil judge aspirant from Madhya Pradesh's Katni, whose journey from home for Raksha Bandhan turned into a haunting mystery.

She had reportedly boarded the Indore–Bilaspur Narmada Express on the evening of August 7, leaving behind a note in her hostel register that she would return by August 17.

But somewhere between Indore and Katni, she vanished without a trace.

Her last known communication came around 10:15 p.m., when she told her aunt that she was near Bhopal.

The CCTV footage confirmed her presence at the Rani Kamlapati station, but after that, she was never seen again.

Her mobile phone went silent, and her belongings -- including Rakhi gifts -- were later discovered abandoned on her berth at the Umaria station.

A fellow passenger claimed to have seen her near Narmadapuram, but no concrete evidence has emerged.

Even a coach attendant was reportedly nearby, making the possibility of a kidnapping seem implausible to investigators.

The search area is vast and unforgiving.

Speaking to IANS, Senior Superintendent of Police (Government Railway Police), Rahul Kumar Lodha, said that the "train route cuts through dense forests and overgrown terrain, made even more difficult by monsoon rains".

Despite the challenges, he expressed confidence that the search teams would make a breakthrough soon.

He acknowledged certain "technical hurdles" but confirmed, "the area of search has been narrowed and we will come up with update by tomorrow (Thursday)."

The police officer is leading the search operation.

The case has since snowballed into a full-scale search operation.

The Government Railway Police, district police forces, cyber cell experts, and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) divers have all been mobilised.

The divers searched her body in river up to 22 km, police sources said.

The Katni police, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Deharia, handed over technical data and call detail records of possible suspects to Bhopal GRP.

The cyber cell is now combing through her call history, social media activity, and digital footprint.

Police sources say her location "vanished after Itarsi – a prominent Indian Railway junction, and there's no indication she was in constant contact with anyone".

Investigators have also reached out to her friends, fellow students, hostel mates, and even taxi services to trace her movements before she boarded the train.

A CCTV clip from her hostel shows her speaking on the phone while leaving, dressed in an orange-collared outfit and carrying her travel bag.

On Tuesday, a wave of emotion swept through social media when her adopted brother made a heartfelt appeal for her safe return.

He recalled how Archana tied Rakhi to him every year and announced a cash reward of Rs 51,000 for anyone who could help locate her or provide credible information.

As the hours stretch into days, the mystery surrounding Archana's disappearance deepens.

Was she kidnapped? Did she meet with an accident? Or did she choose to disappear?

The authorities remain tight-lipped about certain developments, but the search continues with urgency and hope as the officer Lodha said, "We have not conclusive clues but affirmative one and our team will succeed in tracing her by Thursday."

For her family, each passing moment is a torment.

For the public, Archana's story has become a chilling reminder of how a routine train journey can unravel into a tale of fear, confusion, and unanswered question

