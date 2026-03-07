MP: NHRC seeks action over illegal cannon firing near Mahadev temple in Raisen​

Bhopal, March 7 (IANS) National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Member Priyank Kanoongo on Saturday expressed strong displeasure over miscreants firing illegal country-made cannons on a residential area from the side of an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected fort in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh.​

Kanoongo shared a video on his social media account showing a group of people firing and celebrating each shot. ​

He alleged that miscreants are firing illegal indigenous cannons on residential areas from the side of the fort protected by the Archaeological Department and spreading fear in the name of Iran and Ramadan.​

The NHRC member further claimed that the act was part of a conspiracy to prevent local Hindu families from visiting the Mahadev temple located in the fort premises. ​

He accused the ASI office and the local administration in Raisen of negligible efforts to stop such incidents.​

“These miscreants, who are endangering public life by firing illegal country-made cannons from the side of a fort protected by the Archaeological Department in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, on a residential area, are spreading fear in the name of Iran and Ramadan,” Kanoongo stated.​

He demanded that a case be filed immediately and prompt action taken against those involved in manufacturing illegal weapons, using ammunition, spreading terror, endangering citizens’ lives, and damaging archaeological heritage.​

“The Archaeological Survey of India and local administration officials, who so assiduously prevented Hindus from visiting the Mahadev Temple located here, should prosecute these miscreants with equal urgency,” he wrote on X.​

Kanoongo also mentioned that the NHRC will issue a notice in this matter very soon, and the responsible officers will have to account for their negligence.

He stressed that the job is government-mandated and that rules must be followed.​

He added that the miscreants had also included old videos in their Instagram posts, which should be considered when filing an FIR.​

