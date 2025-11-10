MP: Model dies in suspicious circumstances in Bhopal, probe underway

Bhopal, Nov 10 (IANS) A 27-year-old woman, who was reportedly pursuing her career in modelling, died in suspicious circumstances during treatment at a private hospital in Bhopal on Monday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Khusbu Ahirwar, who has been living in Bhopal with her boyfriend, identified as Qasim Khan, for the last few years and doing modelling for local brands.

According to information, while Khushbu, along with Qasim, was returning to Bhopal from Ujjain, her health deteriorated all of a sudden, and she fell unconscious. Qasim took her to a hospital; however, he escaped from there, making matters suspicious.

The incident came to light after the hospital staff informed the local area police that Khusbu died during treatment early on Monday. Police took the body for a post-mortem at Hamidia Hospital, Bhopal. Subsequently, the family members were also informed.

A police official said that after the autopsy was conducted, the body was handed over to the family. Police have registered a case on the basis of a statement from the victim's parents and initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to police, Khusbu's mother, Laxmi Ahirwar, claimed that her daughter was brutally beaten to death.

"Her body had multiple injury marks, swelling on her face and even injuries on her private parts. We want justice and strict punishment for the culprit," as police said.

Her mother also told police that Khushboo had mentioned a man named Qasim in a phone call with her sister, but had not spoken much about him before. For the past three days, the family had been unable to contact her.

Khusbu's father told police that she had dropped out of college after her first year and had been living in Bhopal for the past three years. She worked as a model and also did part-time jobs for a living.

"We have recorded statements of the victim's parents, and the body was also handed over to them. Man said to be Qasim, who left the woman at the hospital and ran away, is being traced," a police official told media persons on Monday.

--IANS

pd/dan