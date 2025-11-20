MP: Miscreants involved in ruckus, damaging vehicles paraded by police

Bhopal, Nov 20 (IANS) A group of miscreants, who were allegedly involved in a ruckus, creating panic and disrupting law and order in Bhopal on November 18, were paraded by police on Thursday.

The incident had occurred on Gondipura Jail Road under the Gandhi Nagar police station limits, where a group of unidentified youths created a ruckus, damaged vehicles and also thrashed a couple of persons late at night.

Miscreants had arrived on a motorcycle and started shouting the name of a particular car model, indicating that a specific vehicle was their target.

However, unaware of the exact vehicle’s location, they started damaging other cars parked nearby, including a vehicle belonging to resident Mahesh Thakur.

Gandhi Nagar police swung into action and initiated an investigation after scanning CCTV cameras, and they were arrested within the next 24 hours on Thursday.

The shocking incident was captured on CCTV in the locality, which helped police to identify the accused involved in unlawful activities and laid a trap to nab them.

On Thursday, the Gandhi Nagar police paraded the arrested and paraded them at the same locality where they created a ruckus, and they were made to apologise for their act.

Notably, after a video clip of the incident surfaced on Tuesday night, DCP Mayur Khandelwal had then said that the accused persons would be nabbed as soon as possible and would be taught a lesson for disrupting law and order in the city.

Importantly, on Tuesday night, Bhopal had witnessed yet another such incident when over a dozen masked miscreants stormed a cafe in the Misrod area in the city and vandalised furniture using swords and sticks.

The attack lasted less than 2 minutes, and CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

Misrod police registered a case against five named accused and their accomplices under relevant sections. Police are now investigating the case from the angle of personal enmity.

According to the police, the initial probe suggests that the attackers did not intend to loot the place. They entered the cafe directly, vandalised the property, and fled. This has led the cops to suspect that the attack may have been motivated by revenge.

