MP minister Vijay Shah reiterates apology over remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

Indore, Feb 7 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah on Saturday once again offered an unconditional apology for his controversial remarks against Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, as the Supreme Court is likely to hear related proceedings and a deadline looms for the state government to decide on sanctioning his prosecution.

Read More

The controversy stems from a video clip of Shah's speech at a public event in Raikunda village, Indore district, in May last year, which went viral on social media.

In the clip, Shah allegedly made derogatory and objectionable comments about Colonel Qureshi, who gained widespread recognition for briefing the media during 'Operation Sindoor'—India's military response to a terror attack.

The remarks were widely criticised for being indecent, communal, and disrespectful towards a serving woman officer, the armed forces, and specific communities.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had earlier rebuked Shah for using "derogatory remarks" and "indecent language," directing the registration of an FIR against him.

The Supreme Court subsequently took cognisance, forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter and later rejected earlier apologies as insincere, terming them "crocodile tears" and emphasising accountability.

On January 19, the apex court directed the Madhya Pradesh government to decide within two weeks on granting sanction for prosecution under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, related to promoting enmity and hatred. With this deadline approaching, Shah invited a select group of journalists to the Residency Kothi in Indore on Saturday to clarify his position and reiterate his remorse.

Speaking to the media, Shah stated that his words did not reflect his true feelings and were uttered in a moment of "patriotic excitement." The minister emphasised that he had no intention of insulting any female officer, the Indian Army, or any particular community. "I have said this many times before, and I am reiterating it again today," Shah said.

"I had no intention of disrespecting any woman officer, the Indian Army, or any section of society. Restraint and sensitivity in language are extremely important in public life." He added that he had introspected on the incident, accepted responsibility, and vowed to exercise greater control over his speech in the future.

"Such a mistake will not be repeated," he assured, extending a sincere apology to all citizens hurt by the episode, particularly the armed forces.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a decorated officer from the Corps of Signals and recipient of the Vishisht Seva Medal, is notable as the first woman to lead an Indian contingent in a United Nations peacekeeping mission and for her prominent role in high-profile military briefings. Her achievements have been hailed as a symbol of women's empowerment in the forces.

--IANS

sktr/uk