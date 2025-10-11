MP: Man gets capital punishment for brutal murder

Bhopal/Khandwa, Oct 11 (IANS) In a landmark verdict, a Khandwa Court of second additional sessions Judge Anil Chaudhary in Khandwa sentenced 23-year-old Champalal alias Nandu, son of Jalam Mehar, to death.

The accused, a resident of Chhanera village, Pandhana, was convicted for the gruesome murder of Ramnath Bilotia on December 12, 2024. The case stemmed from a chilling incident reported by the victim’s wife, Shanti Bai Bilotia, to Pandhana Police Station.

According to her statement, on the night of December 12, 2024, at around 2:30 am, her husband Ramnath stepped outside their home to urinate. Hearing shouts, Shanti Bai rushed out to find Nandu accusing Ramnath of witchcraft and attacking him with an axe.

Despite her screams, Nandu continued the assault, ultimately beheading Ramnath. Terrified, Shanti Bai fled inside as Nandu threatened onlookers, including neighbours Ramdayal Dhanak and Narayan, with the axe.

Sub-Inspector Ramprakash Yadav, in charge of Borgaon police station, responded swiftly, apprehending Nandu at the scene and seizing the murder weapon.

A first information report (FIR) was filed at Pandhana Police Station, charging Nandu under Section 103(1) of BSN.

The investigation, led by Sub-Inspector Yadav, was conducted scientifically. The team recovered Ramnath’s head and torso separately, and a DNA report confirmed that the blood on Nandu’s clothes and the axe belonged to the deceased.

Assistant district prosecution officer Vinod Kumar Patel argued the case, presenting compelling evidence, including the DNA report and Sub-Inspector Yadav’s testimony.

The court deemed the evidence conclusive, leading to Nandu’s death sentence. Superintendent of Police Manoj Rai classified the case as a marked crime, maintaining close oversight.

He announced a cash reward for Sub-Inspector Yadav’s exemplary investigation. The verdict underscores the judiciary’s commitment to justice in heinous crimes, delivering closure to the victim’s family.

Besides Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rai, Deputy Superintendent Anil Singh Chauhan, and the station-in-charge inspector Dilip Devda also supervised the case.

--IANS

sktr/dan