MP HC Bench to inspect Bhojshala-Kamal Maula site before hearings (Lead)​

Indore, March 16 (IANS) The Indore divisional bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which is hearing the dispute over the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district, said on Monday that it will inspect the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)‑protected structure before the next hearing on 2 April.​

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A bench of Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi, after hearing lengthy arguments, admitted separate interim applications filed in the matter. The court said the parties may submit documents and affidavits related to these applications.​

The court stated: “In view of the numerous disputes, the Court proposes to visit the site before the next date of hearing.” It clarified that no party involved in the case will be allowed to be present at the disputed site during the inspection.​

The bench also said it will hear the petitions related to the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex regularly from 2 April, adding that all parties will be given a full opportunity to be heard.​

The Court further directed all parties to submit their objections, opinions, suggestions, or recommendations regarding the ASI report before 2 April.​

The disputed complex in Dhar is protected by the ASI, which conducted a scientific survey following High Court orders and submitted a detailed report last month.​

According to the ASI, a large structure dating back to the reign of the Parmar kings of Dhar predated the mosque, and the current structure was built using parts of ancient temples.​

The report stated that, based on scientific investigations, surveys, archaeological excavations, and the study of retrieved artefacts, architectural remains, sculptures, and inscriptions, the existing structure was constructed from parts of earlier temples.​

It added that the art and architecture of the decorated pillars and pilasters indicate they belonged to earlier temples and were reused in the colonnades of the mosque, which stands on a high basalt platform.​

The main dispute centres on the Hindu community’s claim that coins, sculptures, and inscriptions found during the ASI survey prove the structure was originally an ancient temple.​

The Muslim side has rejected this claim and questioned the survey, alleging that the ASI ignored earlier objections and included “objects placed in the disputed complex” in its findings.​

--IANS

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