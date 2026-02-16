Kamal Maula Mosque

The Hawk·Feb 16, 2026, 07:23 AM

Hearing in Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque case in Indore HC Bench today

The Hawk·Jan 23, 2026, 01:37 PM

Bhojshala row: Basant Panchami prayers, Friday namaz held peacefully in MP's Dhar

The Hawk·Jan 23, 2026, 10:13 AM

Peaceful Friday namaz offered at Bhojshala complex amid tight security

The Hawk·Jan 23, 2026, 10:13 AM

'Dispute will escalate further': Maulana Razvi as SC allows both Basant Panchami worship, namaz at Bhojshala

The Hawk·Jan 23, 2026, 04:54 AM

Saraswati Puja underway at Bhojshala site amid high security

The Hawk·Jan 23, 2026, 04:43 AM

Bhojshala row: Sadhvi Pragya calls SC order ‘temporary’, says Saraswati temple still awaits justice

The Hawk·Jan 22, 2026, 11:46 AM

MP temple-mosque dispute: Collector says primary objective is to ensure peace

The Hawk·Jan 22, 2026, 10:51 AM

Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque: Congress welcomes SC’s verdict on prayers at site

The Hawk·Jan 22, 2026, 07:51 AM

SC allows Basant Panchami worship, Friday namaz at MP’s Bhojshala complex

The Hawk·Jan 22, 2026, 03:05 AM

SC to hear today plea seeking 'exclusive' Hindu prayers on Basant Panchami at disputed Bhojshala in MP