MP Guv appoints Milind Dandekar as Kulguru of Bhoj Open University

Bhopal, Sep 30 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel has appointed Milind Dattatreya Dandekar as the 'Kulguru' of Madhya Pradesh Bhoj (Open) University at Bhopal, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dandekar has been appointed as 'Kulguru' of the state's Open University for a term of four years from the date of assuming charge until attaining the age of 70 years.

As per the issued order, his service conditions and regulations will be governed by Ordinance 1-A of the university.

"Dandekar, from the Department of Industrial Production Engineering at Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science in Indore, has been appointed Kulguru of Madhya Pradesh Bhoj (Open) University," the statement said.

Bhoj Open University in Bhopal has been in controversy over the alleged irregularities in appointment of professors and other staff for the last few years.

It was alleged that experts from other subjects were called for the selection of some subjects, which was illegal.

The matter related with alleged irregularities in appointment during 2015 had reached before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

In April this year, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had ordered the cancellation of appointments made in 2015 to several posts, including professors, at the Bhoj Open University.

The court has said that the selection committee did not thoroughly scrutinise the academic records of each applicant.

Some columns of marks were left blank by the committee without any explanation.

The High Court found the selection process to be highly flawed.

The division bench, overturning the single bench order, directed the issuance of fresh advertisements for the appointments.

The court had also noticed that by giving top marks to candidates in the interview, other eligible candidates with better academic records were ignored, showing favouritism.

