MP govt to bear registry cost of land allotted to homeless families: CM Yadav

Gwalior, Feb 18 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday announced that the state government will bear the registration cost of land allotted to homeless and landless families under the Chief Minister Land Rights Lease Scheme.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while addressing a farmers’ conference organised under the farmers’ welfare programme in Gwalior district. During the event, he also inaugurated and announced development projects worth Rs 87.86 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav highlighted the provisions made for agriculture and farmers’ welfare in the state budget presented in the Assembly earlier in the day and said the government is committed to improving the economic condition of farmers and weaker sections.

“It is the first time that the state government has allocated over Rs 1 lakh crore for farmers’ welfare in the budget. On this occasion, I am announcing that the government will bear the registry cost of lands provided to beneficiaries under the land rights lease scheme,” he said.

The state government had initiated a scheme in 2025 to provide residential land to homeless families after amending the Madhya Pradesh Urban Areas Landless Persons (Lease Rights) Act, 1984. The eligibility date for beneficiaries was fixed as December 31, 2020.

The land allotments were made following an extensive survey conducted by district administrations under the supervision of the Urban Development Department. The government had also fixed a schedule for distribution of residential land leases to eligible beneficiaries between January 4, 2026, and February 20, 2026.

According to official guidelines, permanent leases will be issued under one category and temporary leases under another category, based on eligibility criteria. In cases where slum relocation is required, beneficiaries will be shifted to alternative locations identified by designated committees.

In areas where permanent leases are granted, urban local bodies and development authorities will prioritise provision of essential infrastructure such as roads, drinking water, drainage systems and electricity.

The government has also stated that strict action will be taken against individuals found involved in illegal occupation, fraud or obtaining lease benefits through false information, and such persons will be blacklisted from the scheme.

--IANS

pd/pgh