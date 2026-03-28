MP govt seeks GI tag for Sitahi, Nagdaman millets, Purple Pigeon Pea​

Bhopal, March 28 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday conveyed that it has sent a proposal for a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for three crops, Sitahi Kutki (millets), Nagdaman Kutki, and Purple Pigeon Pea, to the Geographical Indications Registry in Chennai for examination.​

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The necessary documents to secure a GI tag for these specialised and traditional crops, mainly cultivated in tribal regions of Madhya Pradesh, have been prepared by Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University, Jabalpur.​

Officials said the initiative aims to establish Sitahi Kutki as a recognised brand name at the national level, thereby unlocking new market opportunities. ​

Ultimately, this will translate into economic benefits for tribal farmers who cultivate this millet variety.

​The government stated that farmers in tribal-dominated regions are being encouraged to preserve and cultivate traditional crops such as Kodo and Kutki, as demand for these millets has increased and they have now emerged as financially lucrative crops.​

The state government is procuring Kodo and Kutki millets from farmers at a rate of Rs 1,000 per quintal under the Rani Durgavati Shri Anna Promotion Scheme. ​

More than 22,000 farmers from 16 districts, including Jabalpur, Mandla, Dindori, Chhindwara, Shahdol, Anuppur, Umaria, and Rewa, are participating.​

Notably, Sitahi Kutki is an indigenous variety of little millet with a short growth duration of just 60 days. It is well-suited for rain-fed regions and for cultivation under late-sowing conditions.​

It can be cultivated even on hilly, rugged terrain with poor soil. It has the potential to generate substantial income for farmers from the Baiga and Gond tribes of Dindori.​

Similarly, Nagdaman Kutki is a distinct local variety of Kutki millet cultivated specifically in Dindori and other tribal-dominated districts. It is renowned for its medicinal properties and exceptional nutritional value.​

The government stated that recognition through a GI tag will serve as official validation that the crop strictly adheres to established quality standards.​

--IANS

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