MP: Girl student molested at coaching institute in Indore, manager arrested

Indore, Feb 10 (IANS) In a disturbing incident, a manager of a coaching institute in Indore has been arrested under the charges of alleged molestation of a minor girl student at the coaching premises, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the girl had gone to attend the coaching institute located on Narenra Tiwari road under Annapoorna police station in the city during the evening hours on Monday.

The girl immediately informed her parents, who, along with some other relatives, barged into the coaching institute and thrashed the accused person, who has been identified as Adesh Joshi, according to police.

Upon receiving information, the local area police arrived at the spot and arrested the accused person. A video surfaced on social media clearly showing the accused being beaten up by a group of people when he was taken to the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 1, Indore, Krishna Lalchandani, briefing about the incident on Tuesday, stated that the victim said that she had gone to coaching around on Monday evening.

On her complaint, the victim further told police that after reaching the coaching institute, she left her bag in the first-floor classroom and came downstairs, and during this time, the manager of the institute beckoned her to sit next to him.

According to police, the accused then went to the passage area and asked her to kiss him. The student somehow managed to escape and went upstairs to a senior teacher. She told him the entire incident.

The frightened student ran away, reached home and told her family about the incident.

“Information was received that a female student was molested by a manager of Catalyser Coaching Institute. Later, the parents reached and thrashed the accused. However, the police team reached shortly after receiving information and arrested the accused,” DCP Lalchandani said.

The accused has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and was sent to jail, DCP Lalchandani said, adding that Annapoorna police station has also issued a notice to the owner of the coaching institute.

“A notice has been issued to the honour of the coaching institute, and he has been asked to submit an explanation with details of all staff members of his institute. He has been asked to submit whether the police verification of all his employees was done or not. If the owner fails to comply with norms, the police will also book him under the relevant sections,” DCP added.

