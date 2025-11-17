MP gears up for Rs 2.5 lakh crore industrial boom as CM Yadav completes two years in office

Bhopal, Nov 17 (IANS) In a high-octane push to turbocharge Madhya Pradesh's economy, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Monday, directed officials to make efforts for mega collective groundbreaking ceremonies for industrial projects worth up to Rs 2.5 lakh crore by November-end, signaling the state's aggressive pivot from investment pledges to on-ground action, a government statement said.

The directive, issued during a marathon review meeting at the Mantralaya (Secretariat), comes just weeks before the BJP-led state government's two-year anniversary in December, underscoring a commitment to rapid industrialisation amid the "Year of Industry and Employment".

Reviewing progress on the landmark Global Investors Summit (GIS)-2025, held in Bhopal from February 24-25, 2025, Chief Minister Yadav highlighted the summit's triumph in securing Rs 30.77 lakh crore in investment proposals -- surpassing initial estimates of Rs 26.61 lakh crore from MoUs (memorandums of understanding) signed with giants like industries and PSUs like NTPC, the statement said.

"These proposals will redefine our industrial and infrastructure landscape, propelling Madhya Pradesh toward swift progress," CM Yadav asserted, flanked by Additional Chief Secretaries Neeraj Mandloi, Manu Srivastava, Sanjay Dubey, and Shivshekhar Shukla, alongside Principal Secretaries Sandeep Yadav and Manish Singh.

Ground realities are gaining momentum; Principal Secretary for Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Raghavendra Kumar Singh, said that implementation is underway for proposals totaling more than Rs 8.57 lakh crore.

The Industry Department alone bagged 889 proposals worth Rs 12.70 lakh crore, with land allotted and Letters of Intent (LoIs) issued for 397.

Investors have conducted site visits for 190 projects exceeding Rs 5.13 lakh crore, while discussions continue with 302 firms.

Crucially, land acquisition and application processes are complete for Rs 2.48 lakh crore in investments -- poised to spawn over 2.85 lakh direct jobs, from factory floors to ancillary units.

Chief Minister Yadav's blueprint emphasises deadlines and synergy; saying: "Set timelines for every key project, prioritise them, and ensure seamless coordination across departments."

He mandated continuous investor hand-holding to iron out hurdles, fostering a "safe, transparent, industry-friendly ecosystem" that boosts employment and GDP.

The meeting also spotlighted sector-specific surges in sectors such as renewable energy commitments, mining and thermal power, and biofuel push expected to generate 17.3 lakh jobs overall, the statement said.

Biotech emerged as CM Yadav's growth darling: "This sector holds immense potential; let's advance aggressively."

He instructed invitations to biotech majors for the upcoming Investor Dialogue in Hyderabad, aiming to lure investments into Madhya Pradesh's burgeoning R&D hubs.

On tourism, now a national "brand", CM Yadav advocated full industry status to unlock subsidy perks for mega projects in hospitality and film tourism, building on Rs 4,468 crore proposals, the statement added.

To amplify success stories, CM Yadav called for state- and division-level conferences by year-end, celebrating the 7.85 lakh jobs birthed by incentive schemes.

"Publicise these triumphs widely -- let society hear the narratives of self-reliance and dignity," he urged, envisioning a ripple effect on MSMEs and skill development.

As the "double-engine" NDA government eyes a $2.1 trillion GSDP by 2047, CM Yadav's November sprint isn't just ceremonial -- it's a catalyst for sustainable prosperity, turning summit hype into tangible factories, jobs, and dreams realised.

