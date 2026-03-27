MP: Father, son sent to police custody in Indore techie murder case​

Indore, March 27 (IANS) Kuldeep Choudhary and his 18‑year‑old son Mohnish, accused of killing software engineer Shampa Panday (42), who had recently shifted with her family into a new flat at Shiv Vatika Township in Indore, were sent to two days’ police custody on Friday.​

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Police produced them before a district court and sought custody to proceed with the investigation. A police official said they will now be taken to the crime spot for identification in the presence of residents of the society.​

A team from the Lasudia police station visited the society on Friday evening and carried out an investigation. Police questioned several residents who were present when the crime occurred on Wednesday night.​

During a meeting with residents, police sought detailed information about Kuldeep Choudhary and his son, including their behaviour and multiple properties, such as a penthouse.​

Confirming the development, Gaurav Naik, a resident and the head of the Resident Welfare Association of Shiv Vatika Township, told IANS that a police team arrived in the evening and sought information about Kuldeep’s flats in the society. He added that a forensic team also visited the spot and collected samples.​

Naik said Shampa Panday’s body was cremated after her family members, including her sister and relatives from Jabalpur and Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh, arrived.​

Shampa was born and brought up in Jabalpur district and was married to Saurabh Pandey, whose family originally belongs to Ayodhya district. The couple have two minor sons. The family, including Shampa’s elderly in‑laws, had moved into their flat on the first floor of the building on March 13.​

Naik added that the family is shocked and grief‑stricken.​

Late on Wednesday night, Kuldeep Chaudhary entered into a heated argument with residents of the society, including Shampa’s husband, Saurabh Pandey. He then called his son Mohnish to the spot, which led to a physical altercation.​

Subsequently, the Chaudhary family, including Kuldeep, his wife, and son Mohit, got into their Swift car. Mohit, who was driving, allegedly sped towards a group of residents standing nearby. While some escaped, Shampa Pandey could not, and the car hit her, causing her to fall.​

Shockingly, Mohit allegedly ran the car over Shampa, who succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.​

A case of murder has already been registered after the father and son were arrested on Thursday.​

--IANS

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