MP: Dalit families in Sagar lodge complaints of atrocities by Rajput families over Diwali festivities; say women are not safe

Sagar, Oct 24 (IANS) People from Dalit families in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district have complaint that a group of persons from the Rajput (Kshatriya) community barged into their homes and beat them up after a dispute over bursting of firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali.

According to information, the incident occurred in Kesli village of Sagar district and the matter came to light after a group of Dalits, including women visited the Superintendent of Police (SP) and submitted a written complaint on Thursday.

One of the complainants who had visited the Sagar SP's office, stated that children from Dalit families were bursting firecrackers to celebrate Diwali, which annoyed the Thakur family in the village.

"They barged into our homes and beat us up. They even misbehaved with the women and hurled abuses and threatened us with dire consequences," the complainant said.

In a video that surfaced on social media, one of the women from the Dalit community, Pinki Ahirwar, raised concerns over the safety of females in the area, stating that women and children from Dalit families were being tortured in Kesli village of Sagar district.

In a video, she was also heard asking Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav "where the women from Dalit families in Kesli village should hide to protect themselves?"

"They (Rajputs) are entering our homes and molesting us and violating our honour. Chief Minister Sir, please tell us where we should hide to protect ourselves because Ladli Behnas are not safe here," she stated in the video.

A police official in Sagar SP's office told IANS that complaints have been received from the Dalit community and local area police have been directed to conduct an investigation.

This incident came three days after a Dalit man in Madhya Pradesh was kidnapped, beaten up, and allegedly forced to drink urine by three men in Gwalior. The victim identified as Sonu Barua, a resident of Bhind district, was allegedly beaten up for refusing to work as a driver.

Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Pathak, after meeting the victim at a hospital had stated that an FIR has been registered, and the three accused have been arrested and sent to jail.

"Some men from his village brought him to Bhind and assaulted him. A case has been registered, and three persons have been arrested," he said.

--IANS

pd/rad