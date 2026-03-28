MP: Congress targets CM Yadav over Chhindwara accident​

Chhindwara, March 28 (IANS) The Opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh has criticised Chief Minister Mohan Yadav over the tragic road accident that killed 10 people and injured more than 30 in Chhindwara district.​

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State Congress chief Jitu Patwari, who visited Chhindwara on Saturday, met families affected by the accident and targeted Yadav, claiming that villagers were taken to the Chief Minister’s rally.​

Patwari also met those injured in the accident at the Chhindwara district hospital. He alleged that people were compelled to attend the Chief Minister’s event through intimidation and coercion.​

“Women, in particular, were transported to the gathering under the dual pressure of threats and the inducement of receiving Rs 1,500 - circumstances that ultimately led to this painful tragedy, in which more than 10 people lost their lives, and many others sustained injuries,” Patwari said while addressing the press.​

He further claimed that immense pressure was exerted upon Anganwadi workers to mobilise a specific quota of women attendees, under the explicit threat that failure to do so would result in their termination from service.​

“Similarly, a school assistant was also issued a stern warning to ensure her attendance at the event. These incidents raise the question: " Is it appropriate to exert such pressure for government programmes?” he asked.​

Patwari said the incident reflected negligence, mismanagement, and the government authorities' abdication of responsibility.​

While addressing the press, he also recalled the Coldrif cough syrup tragedy that killed nearly 26 children in Chhindwara during October-November last year.​

Earlier on Saturday, the state Congress announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident and demanded a uniform compensation policy for accident victims.​

“Financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the family of each deceased victim will be provided on behalf of the Congress Party,” Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Umang Sighar, said during a press conference in Bhopal.​

Notably, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had visited the affected families and assured them that the government stands with them in this difficult time.​

After meeting families, the Chief Minister announced an increase in the ex gratia amount from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh for the kin of each deceased person in the accident.​

--IANS

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