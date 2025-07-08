MP: Congress holds ‘Nayay Satyagraha’ against Jitu Patwari’s FIR

Ashoknagar, July 8 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday staged a massive protest to oppose an FIR lodged against the party's state chief Jitu Patwari in connection with a purported video which he (Patwari) had shared a few weeks ago in Ashoknagar district.

The protest was held outside the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Ashoknagar and was attended by several senior leaders, including former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, former Union Minister Arun Yadav, and state in-charge Harish Choudhary.

The protest named ‘Nayay Satyagraha’ was scheduled to commence between 12:30 pm to 1 pm, however, it got delayed due to extensive checking by police.

All vehicles entering the protest venue were thoroughly checked. The extensive vehicle checking by police irritated some senior Congress leaders, as many of them were seen arguing with police personnel, accusing police officers of deliberately stopping Congress workers.

However, the police personnel inspecting vehicles maintained that it was a routine check. Many Congress MLAs arrived at the protest venue along with long convoys.

Madhya Pradesh Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Umang Singhar’s convoy was stopped by police between the Guna and Ashoknagar districts.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Singhar was seen arguing with police personnel. "Are we carrying mobs or missiles? Why was this sudden checking started by the police? Why are police acting as the BJP's agent?" Singhar asked.

Police personnel responded, saying that vehicles were checked due to safety reasons. Congress' demonstration began at Ashoknagar Old Mandi with an address by Jitu Patwari and other senior leaders, and then they marched towards the SP office.

Upon reaching the SP office, Congress workers sat in protest, demanding that the FIR registered against Jitu Patwari should be withdrawn. The protest was still underway till 5 pm in a peaceful manner, and police personnel were seen convincing Jitu Patwari and other senior leaders to vacate the place. However, the Congress leaders remained adamant on collective arrest.

Notably, FIR against state Congress president Jitu Patwari was registered in Mungaoli police station of Ashoknagar district on June 29 after a video went viral in which a youth identified as Raghuraj Lodhi claimed that the village Sarpanch and his son beat his brother Gajraj Lodhi and forced him to eat human faeces.

Based on the video, Jitu Patwari had questioned the law-and-order situation in the state, alleging that Dalits were deliberately being targeted by the BJP government.

An FIR was registered against Jitu Patwari, and he was booked under Sections 61(2) criminal conspiracy, 196(1)(a) promoting enmity, 197(1)(c) assertion causing disharmony and hatred, 229(2) fabricating false evidence, 237 false declarations, and 353(1)(c) mischief of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

--IANS

pd/dan