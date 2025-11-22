MP Congress backs party worker arrested by Delhi Police over sharing 'vote-chori' fake video

Bhopal/New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress party extended support to party worker Manjeet Ghoshi, a day after he was arrested by the Delhi Police from his village in the state on charges of sharing a fake video claiming 'vote chori' on social media.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of "harassing" opposition party workers to create fear among them.

"The Delhi Police picked up a poor party worker simply for expressing his opinion, and they took him away even before our workers could reach the police station," Patwari told IANS on Saturday.

Ghoshi was arrested by the Delhi Police on Friday from his village in Narsinghpur district in the state. He faces charges for circulating an old video of a Rajasthan protest, falsely claiming it depicted a ‘vote-chori protest’ in Bihar.

The Congress alleged that Ghoshi was not permitted to meet his family before being taken to Delhi by the police.

Patwari alleged that the Delhi Police took away a social media activist because he tried to bring out the truth about the alleged vote theft in the country. “What is the value of truth today?” he asked.

The Congress leader defended Ghosi, saying that there have been several instances when BJP leaders shared fake videos to create violence, but they were not arrested by the police.

"A social activist (Ghosi) was arrested because he is a Congress worker," he alleged.

Patwari said that he had spoken with Ghoshi's family in Narsinghpur and assured them of full legal support in the case.

Senior advocate and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha said his legal team would represent Ghoshi at the Patiala House District Court in New Delhi on Saturday.

According to the police, Ghoshi had posted on X a video of a torchlight procession, which was actually held in September in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district to demand justice for victims of a school tragedy.

Three days after the Bihar assembly poll results, Ghoshi falsely claimed that the video showed a procession by the people protesting the BJP coming to power through ‘vote-chori’ (vote theft) in Bihar.

