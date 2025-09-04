MP: Congress accuses MP CM of 'shielding' BJP leader connected with Machhli family

Bhopal, Sep 4 (IANS) Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly, Umang Singhar, on Thursday accused the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government of "shielding" BJP leaders closely connected with Bhopal's Machhli family.

Addressing a press conference, Singh didn't mention any BJP leader's name; however, he showed a bunch of photographs in which the state's sports minister, Vishwas Sarang, was seen with Sharik Machhli, the main accused in operating the nexus of drug trafficking and money laundering.

Singhar said one after another drug nexus was uncovered in the past few months in Madhya Pradesh, and every time the accused persons were found closely connected with some senior BJP leaders, however, the government deliberately maintained silence on them.

"Since the very first day Bhopal police uncovered the Machhli family's drug nexus, a BJP leader's connection was also exposed, but the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the BJP have maintained silence on it. Who is stopping him (CM) from taking action against the BJP leader?" Singhar asked.

Meanwhile, the state Congress shared multiple videos and photographs, showing Vishwas Sarang riding luxury bikes and Sharik Machhli sitting on a pillion seat.

In some other photographs, Sarang was seen sitting with the Machhli family on different occasions.

"These photographs clearly show that the BJP leader is linked with them. Does this mean the BJP is giving protection to such mafias, such drug traffickers, who are pushing youth into addiction?" the Congress leader questioned.

Over the past few weeks, nearly a dozen members of the extended Machhli family have been booked under various charges, with several arrests already made. The investigation is being led by Bhopal’s Crime Branch.

On August 21, the Bhopal district administration demolished a luxury bungalow belonging to the Machhli family, citing illegal construction on government land. Multiple properties and encroached plots linked to the family have also been seized in recent weeks.

The crackdown follows the July arrests of Shahwar Machhli and his nephew Yasin (also known as Yaseen) Machhli, both accused of playing central roles in a drug syndicate allegedly operating across Madhya Pradesh.

Over time, the family reportedly cultivated ties with local politicians and influential figures, allegedly shielding their expanding illegal operations. Their activities later diversified into fish farming, illegal mining, land grabbing, and, by the late 1990s, narcotics and arms smuggling.

On Wednesday, NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo had claimed that a man claiming to be a business associate of the controversial Machhli family had approached him at his New Delhi residence, who was later arrested by Delhi police.

Notably, an investigation against the Machhli family started based a complaint was filed by Priyank Kanoongo, alleging that the family has been involved in multiple illegal activities, including drug trafficking, money laundering, and alleged involvement in coercive religious conversions.

Several hundred acres of land allegedly encroached by the Machhli family in Bhopal have been freed, and several other properties worth several crores have been recovered. The investigation, which is being carried out by the crime branch of Bhopal police, is still underway.

--IANS

pd/dan