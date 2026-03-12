MP CM Mohan Yadav to release 34th Ladli Behna installment in Gwalior tomorrow

Bhopal, March 12 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will transfer the 34th installment of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's cash benefit scheme, Ladli Behna Yojana, during a ceremonial event in Gwalior on Friday.

During a 'Ladli Behna Sammelan' to be held at the Shabari Mata Temple in Gwalior, Chief Minister Yadav will transfer the amount directly into the bank accounts of more than 1.25 crore beneficiaries of the scheme.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister will also interact with some beneficiaries to learn how they utilise the Rs 1,500 monthly assistance provided under the Ladli Behna Yojana.

Launched in June 2023, the scheme has emerged as a foundation for economic confidence and social dignity for women in the state. From June 2023 to February 2026, a total of 33 instalments have already been transferred regularly.

According to the state government, so far Rs 54,140 crore has been directly credited to the bank accounts of beneficiary women.

"The state government now plans to extend its support beyond financial assistance by connecting women associated with the scheme with opportunities for skill development, employment and self-employment, enabling them to become self-reliant and play a vital role in the progress of their families and society," the government said on Thursday.

Notably, the Ladli Behna Yojana was launched with a monthly instalment of Rs 1,000, which was later increased to Rs 1,250 and subsequently to Rs 1,500. The BJP government has announced plans to increase the amount to Rs 3,000 per month by 2028.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister will also perform the bhoomi pujan and inauguration of 54 development projects in Gwalior district with a total estimated cost of around Rs 122 crore.

Among the projects to be inaugurated are the Sandipani School building in Kulaith, constructed at a cost of about Rs 40 crore, and a high-level bridge over the Sank River on the Dada Khirk–Tighra road, built at a cost of Rs 9.11 crore.

Other works include the Sub-Health Centre at Banheri and newly constructed roads in both urban and rural areas of Gwalior district.

