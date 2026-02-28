MP CM Mohan Yadav meets HM Amit Shah, BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Delhi

New Delhi/Bhopal, Feb 28 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed important developments during a visit to New Delhi on Saturday, government officials said.

Photos of the meeting shared from the Chief Minister's Office shows that the two leaders -- Amit Shah and Mohan Yadav -- had healthy discussion during the meeting.

Chief Minister Yadav is seen holding some papers during the discussion.

This crucial meeting came a day after the budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly concluded on Friday.

Chief Minister Yadav along with Madhya Pradesh BJP Chief Hemant Khandelwal met the BJP President Nitin Nabin and discussed important political developments, organisational changes in the state and possible appointments in the coming time.

During his visit to New Delhi on Saturday, the Chief Minister also met several other Union Ministers with reports of key development projects in the state.

Before leaving for New Delhi, Chief Minister Yadav virtually participated in the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Rajasthan on Saturday.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Madhya Pradesh government has set a target of vaccinating nearly 800,000 adolescent girls, for which more than 758,500 vaccination doses have been received from the Central government.

He told that these vaccines will be administered to eligible girls aged above 14 years and under 15 years. They will receive only one vaccine dose.

"This vaccine, which costs around Rs 4,000 in the market, will be made available free of charge at identified government institutions. The campaign will run for the next three months," Chief Minister Yadav said in a statement.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking concrete steps to protect daughters (girl children) from serious diseases like cancer, and the HPV vaccination campaign is part of that commitment.

"In a historic initiative towards protecting the health of daughters and women in Madhya Pradesh, a state-wide HPV vaccination campaign has been launched today," he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also urged parents to ensure their daughters are vaccinated for a bright and cancer-free future and make the campaign a success.

