MP BJP leaders hail Nitish Kumar’s return, say Bihar set for all-round growth

Bhopal, Nov 20 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday that Bihar would witness all-round development under the new National Democratic Alliance government, as Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record tenth time in Patna.

Senior BJP leaders from Madhya Pradesh sent their greetings to Nitish Kumar and his colleagues in the NDA. In the messages, they said the new government in Bihar has begun its term with strong public support and noted that the alliance has a clear mandate.

State Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who had campaigned in Bihar and attended the swearing-in ceremony, said that Bihar could expect steady progress under the NDA.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Nitish Kumar for taking oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the 10th time. I am fully confident that under the guidance of PM Modi, the NDA government will work for the vision of 'developed Bihar, '” CM Yadav said in a post on X.

State BJP president Hemant Khandelwal remarked on the Prime Minister’s gesture of waving a ‘gamchha’ during the ceremony, calling it an expression of love and gratitude towards the people of Bihar for their support to the NDA in the Assembly polls.

"By waving a 'gamchha' at the swearing-in ceremony, PM Modi once again expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the people of Bihar. This honour is not a formality, but a symbol of Bihar's support and commitment to the development," Khandelwal wrote on X.

State Minister Vishwas Sarang, who had campaigned in the Bihar assembly polls, said that Nitish Kumar’s tenth term as Chief Minister marked an important achievement.

"Bihar election result is the beginning of a new era of Indian politics, where the people will support development only. Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony for the tenth time is evidence for it," Sarang told IANS in Bhopal.

Apart from Nitish Kumar, 26 Cabinet Ministers took oath, out of which 14 are from BJP, 8 from JD(U), 2 from LJP (RV) and one each from HAM (S) and RLM.

The NDA government has inducted nine new faces in the new Cabinet, including LJP (RV)’s Sanjay Kumar Singh, who defeated Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav in the Mahua Assembly constituency.

Of the 26 ministers, Kumar’s Cabinet features only one Muslim member.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to them.

Kumar (71), who is a member of the legislative council (MLC), did not contest the Assembly elections.

