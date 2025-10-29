MP: Bajrang Dal activist murder sparks tension, two arrested

Jabalpur: The broad daylight killing of a Bajrang Dal activist, Nilesh Rajak and then the alleged suicide of the father of one of the suspected assailants has sparked tension in Madhya Pradesh's Katni, prompting the administration to issue prohibitory orders to bring the situation under control.

35-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Nilesh Rajak, who was a former ‘Gau Seva Pramukh (Cow Protection Chief) of Katni district, was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified men when he was reportedly standing near a bank in Vijayraghogarh area on Wednesday.

Two suspects involved in the alleged murder of Rajak have been arrested following a police encounter early on Wednesday and are being interrogated by senior police officials. Arrested persons have been identified as Akram Khan and Prince Joseph, according to police.

In a shocking turn of events, the father of one of the suspects also died by alleged suicide, deepening the mystery of the horrific incident. The Minister in charge of Katni district, Uaday Pratap Singh, who is the School Education Minister in the state, reached Katni and met the senior officials.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who was in Bihar, wrote on X that he has directed Katni district administration and police to take tough action against those involved in taking law and order into their hands.

"In a meeting held recently, I had given clear instructions that no criminal should be spared. There will be no compromise with the law and order in the state," Chief Minister wrote in X, adding that, "I have instructed Katni district police to take strict action against those involved in the matter."

The killing led to panic in the locality. Police teams and senior officers immediately rushed to the spot. Forensic experts collected the spent shells and tyre marks from the scene, while CCTV footage from nearby shops was being scanned to identify the shooters.

The murder took place around 10.30 am in the Kaimor police station area in Vijayraghogarh town on Wednesday. The local police station in charge and a head constable were removed from active duty in the wake of the killing.

