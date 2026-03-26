MP: Admin issues SOP to curb fuel shortage rumours ​

Bhopal, March 26 (IANS) Amid widespread rumours of a fuel shortage triggering panic buying and long queues at petrol pumps, the Bhopal district administration has stepped in with a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure to maintain order and reassure citizens that fuel supplies remain adequate.​

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Bhopal District Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh issued an order on Thursday evening, stating that misleading and baseless information is currently being circulated. These rumours are instilling unnecessary fear among the public, creating a risk of overcrowding at petrol pumps and challenging law and order.​

“Orders have been issued to implement Standard Operating Procedure by exercising the powers conferred under the relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and the Indian Civil Defence Code, in order to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential goods in the district, maintain public peace, and prevent the spread of misleading facts,” the order stated.​

The administration clarified that there is no actual shortage of petrol, diesel, or liquefied petroleum gas in the district or across Madhya Pradesh. ​

It noted that the sudden rush at fuel stations was driven entirely by misinformation circulating on social media platforms and messaging applications.​

Concerned departments have been directed to keep a close watch on social media rumours and to take prompt action after identifying those spreading false information.​

Legal action, including First Information Reports, may be registered against individuals found responsible for creating panic. ​

“WhatsApp group admins will be held responsible for misleading information, and they would be booked under Section 553 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Information Technology Act,” the order stated.​

The administration has also warned against filling fuel in containers such as cans or bottles, except under regulated conditions, to prevent stockpiling.​

Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh appealed to the public to remain calm and not believe in rumours. ​

He reiterated that fuel stocks are more than sufficient to meet demand and that the situation is fully under control.​

The order was necessitated by petrol pumps across Madhya Pradesh, including in Bhopal, witnessing surging crowds over the past three days amid a disturbing situation in West Asia.​

--IANS

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