MP: 13-year-old boy murdered in Indore, body found hidden in bed​

Indore, Jan 31 (IANS) A chilling murder has rocked the Srinagar Kankad area of Indore. The body of 13-year-old Ali Qadri was found hidden inside a bed in an under-construction or abandoned building just a few metres from his home.

According to police, Ali went missing on Thursday evening around 7:30 pm, after leaving home for his coaching classes. When he did not return, his anxious family searched throughout the night but could not find him.

On Friday evening, they lodged a missing person complaint at MG Road police station. Police launched an intensive investigation. Reviewing CCTV footage proved crucial, as it showed Ali walking from the colony gate with two young men. This breakthrough narrowed the search and led officers to a nearby building in the same neighbourhood.

Police have taken Rehan into custody, while the other suspect, who may have joined him in the crime, is 14 or 15 years old, officials said.

During a search, police found Ali’s body concealed inside a bed on the premises. His school bag, books, and jacket were found on the building’s roof, confirming the location as the crime scene.

Rehan, a 21-year-old man, was seen in CCTV footage alongside the minor and Ali. According to officials, the accused strangled the minor before concealing the body to destroy evidence and delay discovery.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause and time of death. Investigators continue to probe the motive behind the killing.

Rehan used to work at a local lathe machine but has been unemployed for two or three months, officials said.

Police are questioning the accused to establish the full sequence of events.

Authorities have assured a thorough and speedy investigation to ensure justice for Ali’s grieving family.​

