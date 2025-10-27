Most wanted conman in 13 states arrested by Bidhannagar Police after 5 years

Kolkata: Bidhannagar Police on Monday said that it has arrested a most wanted conman who had conducted fraud in 13 states. According to sources, the person whose name has not been disclosed by the police, was arrested last night from Kerala, after tracking his mobile tower location.

He hails from Bengaluru and was wanted by police in 13 states. The police have been looking for him for five years and searches were conducted in several states. However, each time, the conman managed to escape somehow or the other. He was mainly involved in financial fraud and cheating. The accused was caught by a special team of Bidhannagar police from Kerala.

According to a senior officer of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, he used to travel around different cities and rent a room in a hotel where he would befriend a guest staying at the hotel. Then he would run away with that 'friend's' credit card, debit card, money, mobile phone, laptop and other valuables.

Meanwhile, after committing the financial fraud through these items, he would send the stolen electronic devices like mobile phones and laptops to the 'friend's' house by post.

He would even return the credit cards and debit cards to the original owner. Recently, this fraudster had bought 15 iPhones. After the arrest, the police recovered multiple Aadhaar cards, 40 SIM cards and multiple digital devices from the accused.

"We had formed a team to arrest one accused. A group was opened on WhatsApp and 24-hour surveillance was going on. After several attempts, he was arrested last night from Kerala. We are seeking his transit remand," said the police.

The police also went to his house Bengaluru. However, it turned out that he no longer has any relationship with his parents.

"When the son got involved in the criminal world, his parents disowned him. So the accused left home and roamed around in different states," said a police source.

--IANS