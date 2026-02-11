MoS Suresh Gopi defends Union Budget, questions Kerala govt over AIIMS delay

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 11 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi on Wednesday termed the criticism against the Union Budget as "politically motivated", asserting that the 2026–27 financial plan has been crafted with a long-term national vision rather than short-term electoral considerations.

As part of a Centre-directed outreach programme, Union Ministers are meeting the media in districts across the country to explain the Budget's thrust areas, he said.

The objective, according to Gopi, is to communicate how the Budget aligns with India’s roadmap towards 2047, when the nation completes 100 years of Independence.

"The Budget envisions what India should become by 2047," he said, adding that much of the present criticism would subside if viewed outside the prism of elections.

Responding to questions over the absence of a fresh AIIMS allocation for Kerala, Gopi said the premier institute had already been announced in 2016.

He questioned the state government's role in facilitating the project, asking what concrete steps Kerala had taken to ensure its establishment.

Reiterating his stand, the Minister said he favours Alappuzha as the preferred location for AIIMS, describing it as a district in need of major institutional investment.

"Alappuzha has lagged behind in several respects; it deserves AIIMS," he said.

At the same time, he indicated flexibility, stating that if land is not made available in Alappuzha, efforts should be made to secure the institution for Thrissur instead.

Incidentally, Gopi etched his name in Kerala’s electoral history when he became the first BJP Lok Sabha member to register a decisive victory from the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJP does not have any representation in the 140-member Kerala Assembly. Gopi maintained that AIIMS will come to Kerala and that there is still time for the State to act by identifying and handing over suitable land.

His remarks come amid renewed debate between the Centre and the State government over major infrastructure and healthcare projects, with AIIMS remaining a politically sensitive issue.

With elections approaching, the exchange underscores the sharpening Centre-State narrative over development priorities and accountability.

