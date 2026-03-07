MoS Sanjay Seth praises joint preparedness of military, security, relief agencies

Pune, March 7 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth on Saturday praised the coordination among various agencies engaged in the security and service of the nation as he attended the concluding event of the week-long Joint Military Exercise ‘Sanyukta Kavach’ held in Pune, an official said.

Read More

“This exercise showcased seamless coordination among various agencies and demonstrated a robust whole-of-nation approach, which is crucial for CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, or Nuclear agents) warfare preparedness,” said Seth.

“Our armed forces and the various agencies engaged in the security and service of the nation do not merely handle external security but also perform their duties with complete vigilance in internal crises and disasters. In such situations, the mutual coordination among various agencies is unparalleled,” he said in a post on social media.

The minister said exercises like ‘Sanyukta Kavach’ aid in strengthening an integrated response mechanism to counter emerging threats in VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity) battlefields.

“I met with the officers and personnel from the participating agencies, boosting their morale. I listened to their experiences regarding the week-long joint military exercise. Their experiences always inspire me as well,” he wrote on X.

The Defence Ministry in a social media post said, “Raksha Rajya Mantri @SethSanjayMP attended the concluding event of Ex SANYUKTA KAVACH as Chief Guest, witnessing a live demonstration and static display showcasing a coordinated response to a simulated chemical attack in an urban environment. Conducted under the aegis of the @IaSouthern.”

The exercise brought together IAF, civil administration, CISF, NDRF and NCC officials, academia and industry partners, demonstrating seamless inter-agency synergy and a robust Whole-of-Nation approach towards CBRN warfare preparedness while reinforcing integrated response mechanisms to counter emerging threats in Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity (VUCA) battlefields, said the Ministry in a statement.

In another development, the Indian Army’s Central Command conducted its first-ever Strategic Communication Conclave in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, an official said.

With close to 500 people in attendance, the conclave involved deliberations and panel discussions on strategic communication in the national security architecture.

--IANS

rch/uk