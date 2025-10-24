Month-long events dedicated to Guru Teg Bahadur to commence from Delhi tomorrow

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (IANS) Month-long events to mark the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of 'Hind Di Chadar', Guru Teg Bahadur, will commence on Saturday from the sacred sites located in the national capital.

The events are being organised with devotion, reverence and adherence to the Sikh religious code.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will pay obeisance on Saturday morning at Gurdwara Sri Sis Ganj Sahib, and will also pay homage at the martyrdom sites of Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dayala, who attained supreme martyrdom alongside Guru Sahib.

Cabinet ministers will accompany Chief Minister Mann during the visits. They will present 'Rumala Sahib' and participate in the 'ardas' (prayer) for the well-being of all (Sarbat da Bhala).

After bowing his head at Gurdwara Sahib, Chief Minister Mann will visit the nearby martyrdom sites of the great Sikh martyrs, Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dayala, who sacrificed their lives for the protection of faith. There, the Chief Minister and his Cabinet will offer floral tributes and perform 'ardas' in their memory.

The formal commencement of the month-long events will take place on Saturday with a special 'Kirtan Samagam' at Gurdwara Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib.

The Punjab government will observe the events from tomorrow till November 25.

During this period, four grand Nagar Kirtans will be organised, one from Srinagar and the remaining three from different parts of Punjab.

These events will conclude with religious congregations at the birthplace of the Khalsa, Sri Anandpur Sahib, from November 23 to 25.

The Chief Minister has issued instructions that all events must be conducted with utmost decorum and respect, ensuring that the divine message of Guru Sahib's unparalleled sacrifice reaches across the world.

Earlier, while lauding Teg Bahadur, CM Mann said he was the ninth Sikh Guru, an epitome of socialism and secularism, whose philosophy is a lighthouse for all.

