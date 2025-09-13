Monsoon impact waning: Bengal to receive light to moderate rain next week

Kolkata, Sep 13 (IANS) The Met office has forecast light to moderate rain in south Bengal districts including Kolkata in the next few days. At the same time, heavy rain will occur in north Bengal districts from Sunday onwards. According to a met department official, a low pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal which, however, will not have a direct impact on the weather in West Bengal.

"The low pressure area has formed in the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal. It is located near the coast of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha. On the other hand, the monsoon axis has also now increased its distance from West Bengal. As a result, the amount of thunderstorms in South Bengal is much less. However, light to moderate rain will occur in south Bengal districts from Sunday onwards," said the official.

Light rain has been forecast in South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Murshidabad and Nadia districts. A yellow warning of rain has been issued in remaining districts of south Bengal except Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura and West Burdwan on Sunday.

There is a possibility of thunderstorms in the southern districts including Kolkata on Monday and Tuesday.

The weather will remain sultry in Kolkata with the possibility of one two thunderstorms later in the day.

Meanwhile, rain will continue in north Bengal, especially five districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and some places in Cooch Behar, districts from Saturday evening. Yellow warning of rain is also in the remaining three districts of north Bengal. At the same time, continuous heavy rain has been predicted in these all north Bengal districts till Monday.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Kolkata on Friday was 32.9 degrees Celsius. 0.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 28.6 degrees Celsius. 2.2 degrees above normal. The relative humidity in the air was maximum 88 per cent and minimum 73 per cent.

