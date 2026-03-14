Modi govt handled global crisis well, ensured fuel supply: Former K'taka CM Bommai

Gadag (Karnataka), March 14 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handled the global crisis arising from the war involving the US, Israel and Iran with diplomatic skill, ensuring adequate availability of petrol and diesel in the country.

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He alleged that the Congress was indulging in politics out of frustration.

Speaking to reporters in Gadag, Bommai said there was no problem with the supply of domestic LPG cylinders in the country and added that Karnataka State Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa had also clarified the issue.

He added that there was a minor issue only with commercial cylinders and urged people not to panic.

Bommai said several ships carrying LPG were already on their way to India and added that the Karnataka government must ensure proper distribution and prevent black marketing.

"The issue will be resolved within eight days," he added.

He noted that India depends on Gulf countries for LPG supply and that gas has to be imported from those regions amid the prevailing war-like situation.

Bommai said that due to the diplomatic efforts and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iran had permitted the transport of petroleum and diesel.

"Gas shipments are also on the way," he added.

Referring to past events, Bommai said the Congress should recall the situation during the Iraq war when Iraqi President Saddam Hussein was in power.

He noted that at that time the Congress-led UPA government was in office and the then Union Minister A.K. Antony had directed that petrol pumps should not remain open after 8 p.m.

"As a result, queues stretching for kilometres were seen in front of petrol pumps," the former Chief Minister said.

Bommai added that it had been about 15 days since the current war began but no such situation had arisen in India due to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that domestic gas production had also been increased by about 25 per cent, ensuring adequate supply of petrol and diesel in the country.

He noted that the Union government had effectively managed the global crisis and ensured that there was no major disruption, except for a limited issue concerning commercial LPG cylinders.

Accusing the Congress of politicising the issue, Bommai said the party was trying to create pressure even at a time when everyone should stand united during a crisis.

Referring to developments within the Karnataka Congress, the former Chief Minister noted that senior legislators, including G.S. Patil from Gadag district, had held meetings regarding the state Cabinet expansion and claimed that internal differences within the party were likely to intensify.

He also alleged that several Congress leaders themselves were dissatisfied with the State budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and felt they had gained little from it.

Bommai alleged that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah often blamed the Centre to cover up his own failures.

"The Congress keeps repeating the same allegations to make them appear true. Now they are trying to add the LPG issue as well and make accusations," he said.

--IANS

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