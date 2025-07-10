Mocked for living off his daughter's earnings, man killed daughter: Gurugram Police

Gurugram, July 10 (IANS) In a shocking revelation in the murder case of a tennis player in Gurugram, the police informed that the accused man killed his daughter simply because people mocked him for living off his daughter's earnings.

A Gurugram Police officer stated that for several days, the accused Deepak Yadav (49) had been subjected to taunts from some people, which led him to ask his daughter to shut down her academy. People used to say that he was living off his daughter's income. Early in the morning, Radika’s uncle Kuldeep, informed the police that both of them (Deepak Yadav, Kuldeep) lived in the house. He said that he does some rental work, and so does his brother Deepak.

“Today, I was at my house when around 10:30 a.m. I suddenly heard a loud bang. Hearing the noise, I went to the first floor where my brother lives and upon entering the house, I saw my niece, Radhika Yadav, lying in the kitchen and a revolver lying in the drawing room,” Kuldeep said.

“After that, my son Piyush Yadav and I went upstairs. We both lifted Radhika and took her in our car to the Asia Moringo Hospital, Sector 56, Gurugram, for treatment. After examination, the doctor declared my niece dead,” he added

“My niece had been shot. Radhika was a prominent tennis player who had won many trophies. I am shocked by her death and cannot understand why she was murdered. When I went to the first floor, only my brother Deepak, my sister-in-law Manju Yadav, and the deceased Radhika were present. My nephew Dheeraj Yadav was not there at the time; only these three were upstairs. The revolver found there was a licensed 32-bore revolver belonging to my brother Deepak,” Radika’s uncle stated.

Kuldeep said he believed that his brother Deepak shot his niece Radhika Yadav.

Following the report, the police have started an investigation. Fingerprints were taken from the revolver used in the crime by the experts. After their examination, the revolver was opened and checked, revealing five cartridges, one of which was live. The revolver, the live cartridge, blood found at the scene, and swabs were all separately secured by the police as evidence.

At the scene, the accused Deepak Yadav was thoroughly questioned. During interrogation, he admitted that his daughter Radhika was a tennis player who had competed at the national level and had won many trophies. A few days ago, she had suffered an injury to her shoulder and was not playing. She had opened her own academy where she coached children.

“When I used to go to Wazirabad village to get milk, people used to taunt me, saying that I live off my daughter's earnings. This troubled me a lot. Some people even questioned my daughter's character. I told my daughter to close her tennis academy, but she refused. This situation kept bothering me as it hurt my dignity. I was very troubled and stressed. Because of this tension, I took out my licensed revolver, and when my daughter Radhika was cooking in the kitchen, I shot her three times from behind, hitting her waist. I have killed my daughter,” Deepak Yadav said during interrogation.

He further stated that at the time of the incident, only he, his wife Manju Yadav, and the deceased Radhika were present. His son Dheeraj Yadav was at a property dealer’s office.

The police asked Manju Yadav several times to provide a written statement, but she refused and verbally said that she had a fever and was lying in her room. She claimed she did not know what happened or why her husband killed their daughter. She asserted that Radhika had a good character and could not understand why her husband would kill her.

The uncle, Kuldeep Yadav, who took Radhika to the hospital, was asked to record his statement, which he did.

“Based on the above statements, my verification, inspection of the crime scene, physical evidence found there, and the interrogation of the accused Deepak Yadav, it has been established that the accused has committed offences under sections 103(1) and 27(3) of the relevant law,” he said.

--IANS

ravi/uk