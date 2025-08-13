Mizoram’s proximity to ‘Golden Triangle’ fuels frequent drug trafficking: CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, Aug 13 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on Wednesday that the state lies within close proximity to the Golden Triangle, a notorious region for drug trafficking.

Flagging off the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drugs Free India Campaign) in Aizawl, the Chief Minister said that this geographical location has led to the frequent inflow of drugs into the state.

Noting that drugs bring no benefit to society and must be eradicated completely, he also urged communities to be vigilant and united in their stand against drug abuse, ensuring that Mizo society remains protected from such harmful influences.

Lalduhoma encouraged young people to abstain entirely from drugs, warning that even occasional use is the first step towards addiction.

He further called on those already trapped in addiction to courageously step away and rebuild their lives.

As part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drugs Free India Campaign), the Mizoram State Level and Aizawl District Level programmes were organised in Aizawl, featuring a “Rally – Fight Against Drugs” with the participation of over 600 students from various schools and colleges.

Two starting points were designated -- Chanmari and Sikulpuikawn -- from where the rally proceeded to converge at Lammual, where the main programme was held.

The Chief Minister flagged off the participants from Chanmari and also joined them in the walk to Lammual.

The programme was also addressed by Health Minister Lalrinpuii and Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar.

Participants carried placards bearing anti-drug messages, and a competition was organised for the best placard designs, with prizes distributed to the winners.

The event also featured Miss Vanlalnuntluangi, Miss Grand India, who led the assembled crowd in taking an anti-drug pledge. Officials said that the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is currently being implemented in 372 districts across India, including all districts in Mizoram.

The campaign focuses primarily on creating awareness about the harmful effects of drug use and preventing first-time users from starting. The rally in Aizawl was organised as part of the 5th anniversary of the campaign.

--IANS

sc/pgh