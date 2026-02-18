Mizoram Assembly erupts over Lengpui airport land deal; CM announces CBI probe

Aizawl, Feb 18 (IANS) The second day of the Mizoram Assembly session on Wednesday witnessed heated exchanges between the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and opposition parties over a controversial land deal between the state government and the Indian Air Force (IAF) for setting up an air base near Lengpui Airport.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would probe the matter amid allegations of financial irregularities levelled by opposition parties.

The confrontation erupted during a discussion on the Governor’s address after Lalduhoma alleged that the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government had finalised the framework for an outright purchase of land during its tenure.

He claimed that key formalities, including fixation of land rates and legal obligations, were completed by the earlier dispensation even before issuing the mandatory preliminary notification.

“The entire process was completed by the MNF government. After all formalities were settled, the payment was deposited during our tenure,” Lalduhoma said, adding that his government found the process flawed and halted the outright sale.

He said the present government instead opted to acquire the land through proper preliminary and final notifications and provide it to the IAF on a lease basis, in line with standard procedures.

Opposition members questioned the rationale behind proceeding with the deal if the process was deemed improper.

Leader of the Opposition Lalchhandama Ralte and Congress MLA C Ngurlianchhunga sought clarification, alleging financial impropriety. “If the government knew the process was wrong, why did they proceed?” Ralte asked, alleging commissions were involved.

Defending the Chief Minister, Revenue Minister B Lalchhanzova told the House that an inquiry revealed the land was originally intended for permanent sale and that the current government intervened to correct the approach.

Rejecting allegations that a mandatory Social Impact Assessment was bypassed, Lalduhoma claimed the previous MNF government had issued 120 ‘No Objection Certificates’ during its tenure to exempt such assessments for strategic projects linked to the Home and Defence Ministries.

Amid growing controversy, the Chief Minister reiterated that the CBI would investigate the matter to bring clarity.

The land, located around 30 km from the capital city Aizawl, was acquired for an IAF base to house fighter aircraft and refuelling facilities.

Opposition parties have alleged financial irregularities amounting to Rs 187.90 crore, claiming that standard procedures were bypassed and that compensation was allegedly paid to individuals who were not original landowners.

Earlier, Lalduhoma said he would resign if any evidence linked him to the alleged irregularities. “If my involvement is proved with evidence, I will resign immediately,” he had said.

A senior official said that Lengpui Airport, which is owned and managed by the state government, was built in 1998 and is located approximately 30 km north of Aizawl.

Strategically located mountainous state Mizoram shares 510 km unfenced border with Myanmar and 318 km porous frontier with Bangladesh.

